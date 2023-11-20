On November 20, 2023, the South Korean media outlet YTN Star News reported that Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon are in talks to renew for a third season.

While Strong Woman Do Bong Soon aired from 2016-17 Strong Girl Nam Soon returned as a spin-off to the comedy and romance drama in 2023 and is currently receiving positive ratings across South Korea and from international viewers.

As the news broke, the K-drama community had mixed reactions. Some were excited about the prospect of a third season, while others felt that they didn't want another season. However, the new season is reportedly set to cast a new actress as the protagonist, according to reports by the aforementioned outlet.

"Sequel doing well": K-drama fans react as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon renewed for season 3

As per the details provided by the aforementioned outlet, JTBC has been in the discussion stage for the renewal of season three, considering the popularity and quality of the previous two seasons, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon. They are reportedly planning to feature new actors for the upcoming season instead of continuing with the actors from seasons one and two.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, which aired in 2016-2017, featured Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik in the roles of Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk, nicknamed Bong Bong and Min Min in the drama. They captured fans' hearts with their chemistry and romance. The synopsis for the first season is as follows, according to IMDb:

"Do Bong-soon is a woman born with superhuman strength that comes from a long line of women possessing it. When Ahn Min Hyuk, the CEO of Ainsoft, a gaming company, witnesses her strength, he hires her as his personal bodyguard."

In the second season, Strong Girl Nam Soon, fans are enjoying Lee Yoo-mi, Byeon Woo-seok, and Ong Seong-wu. K-drama fans are more focused on shipping Nam-soon's character with the second lead and antagonist of the story, Ryu Shi-oh (played by Byeon Woo-seok), than the main lead, Ong Seong-wu Gang Hee-sik. The synopsis for the second season is as follows:

"Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to South Korea to look for her birth family - only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power and strength."

According to fans, opinions are divided on whether the studio should renew the drama for a third season. Some people did not like the second season, while others are up for a renewal, stating they would like to delve more into the family line of Bong Soon. Some fans want Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's characters to be featured in the next season, while others speculate that Bong Soon and Nam Soon may team up for the next season.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the renewal of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon for the next season.

While some international fans feel cynical about the renewal of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, domestic fans seem to enjoy the drama wholeheartedly, as indicated by the viewership ratings for episode 12, which is 8.474% nationwide according to reports provided by Nielsen Korea.

K-drama fans can't wait for the cast disclosure for the upcoming season 3 of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon.

The last episode of Strong Girl Nam Soon will air on November 26, 2023.