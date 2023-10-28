"So proud of you": Fans euphoric as Cha Eunwoo becomes the first Asian artist to win the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs Japan

The MTV Video Music Award 2023 announced Cha Eun-Woo aka Eunwoo as the winner of the prestigious 'Global Icon Award,' making history as the first Asian artist to do so on Friday, October 27, 2023. The winners of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan (MTV VMAJ) were formally revealed on MTV Japan's website on Friday.

Fans of the ASTRO idol took to X to express their pride in the artist. One of the fans wrote, "So proud of you."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Cha Eunwoo will attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan and greet fans at K Airena Yokohama in Japan on November 22 and 23. This marks an iconic moment for both the artist and his fans. In addition, Eminem, QUEEN, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, and Green Day are among the other artists to receive this esteemed honor from the MTV European Music Awards.

These are just a few of the past awardees who have received recognition for their enormous popularity and profound influence on global music culture. Eunwoo, who brings his special combination of brilliance, charm, and charisma to the international arena, becomes one of the exclusive group of musicians after receiving this prize.

"You deserve it": Fans boast the latest victory of Eunwoo and lavish praise on him

The historic victory of Eunwoo (his stage name), during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan also highlights a larger story of increasing Asian participation in international culture. This triumph gives rise to the optimism that more Asian artists will be acknowledged, honored, and celebrated on global stages.

In addition to his prosperous musical career as a member of the well-liked K-pop group ASTRO, Eunwoo is also a well-known actor. His portrayal of acting talent and adaptability in the MBC-TV drama A Good Day to Be a Dog further establishes his image as a multi-talented artist. His ability to balance acting and singing with such skill and finesse says much about his skills and commitment.

Needless to say, his fans flooded X by congratulating the star who is also a well-acclaimed K-drama actor.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to Cha Eun-Woo's historic victory, the MTV VMAJ recognized the noteworthy achievements made by Stray Kids, Aiko, Bright Vachirawit, BE:FIRST, YOASOBI, and other artists and groups in the music industry.

The MTV VMAJ, Japan's version of the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards, has been recognizing the best music videos and artists since its founding in 2002. The event celebrates the achievements of artists as well as the profound impact that music has on people's lives.

The award presentation is a must-watch for music lovers everywhere because, among the glitz and glamor, musicians, fans, and industry experts come together to produce a memorable and thrilling event.

In the meantime, Cha Eunwo starred in the ongoing K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog as the lead protagonist Jin Seowon. The first episode aired on October 11, 2023. A Good Day To Be A Dog has aired three episodes thus far, and fans of K-drama are smitten with the developing romance between Park Gyu-young and Cha Eun-woo, who play Jin Seon-woo and Han Hae-na, two high school teachers.