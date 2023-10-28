“ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER WIN”: Fans rejoice as Stray Kids wins the Best International Group Video at 2023 MTV VMAs Japan with 'CASE 143'

Stray Kids made headlines on October 27, 2023, as they were awarded the 'Best Group Video - International' accolade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan. The octet received this prestigious recognition for their music video, CASE 143. Fans of the group were filled with joy and celebrated Stray Kids' most recent accomplishment by expressing their joy on social media.

Expand Tweet

Other nominees in the category were Doja Cat for Attention, Miley Cyrus for Flowers, Nicki Minaj for Super Freaky Girl, Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire, Sam Smith and Kim Petras for Unholy, SZA for Kill Bill, Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero, Linkin Park for Lost (Original Version), Red Hot Chili Peppers for Tippa My Tongue, Metallica for Lux Æterna, and Muse for You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween.

Fans shower praises on Stray Kids for winning a second VMA

The latest accolade is the octet's second win at the MTV Video Music Awards overall, counting in the VMA which the group won on September 12, 2023, for 'Best K-Pop' for their song S-Class, which the boys even performed on the stage of the MTV VMA that was held in the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

CASE 143 is an electro-hop and pop song written by 3Racha, Raphael of Producing Lab, and Daviid and Yosia of 3scape. The accompanying music video, which was directed by 725, debuted on October 7, 2022.

The song's remarkable achievement at the 2023 MTV VMA Japan led to their fans taking to the internet to celebrate as they flooded the comments section under MTV Japan's post about the winners.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CASE 143 is taken from the South Korean band Stray Kids' mini-album, Maxident, which was released in October 2022. Because of the unusual music video, the song became viral right away.

The track's unique lyrics describe love as a case that is brought to the person they are in love with, which is consistent with the events in the music video where police are seen dealing with a case investigation. The code in the name of the song denotes the phrase "I Love You," with each word having a different amount of letters: I (1), Love (4), and You (3).

CASE 143 also won Stray Kids their sixth award on October 21, 2022, at the Music Bank program. For this win, the group faced up against MAMAMOO's ILLELLA and had a massive lead of more than 1,200 points. With 8,113 points against ILLELLA's 6,908 points, CASE 143 emerged as the evident but unexpected victor.

Meanwhile, with the release of their latest album ROCK-STAR, the K-pop boy band Stray Kids made a big comeback. On October 5, 2023, at 12 am KST, the eight-member ensemble uploaded the album's prologue video on JYP Entertainment's official YouTube page.

Additionally, the octet from JYP Entertainment also earned the RIAA Gold certification for their third studio album 5-STAR.