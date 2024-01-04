"They're literally besties": UMI doing an Instagram live with low battery leads fans to draw comparisons between her and BTS' V

American singer-songwriter UMI's reaction to discovering a similarity with BTS' V is gaining attention. On Tuesday, January 2, UMI held a feel-good Instagram live where she engaged with fans in conversations on wellness and the like. It was there that she mentioned how her phone is "always on 20%" battery.

As soon as she revealed that, someone was quick enough to notice and comment how V and the Remember Me singer are always running out of phone charge. Upon reading out the same, the American artist humorously pointed out:

"Great minds think alike, great minds have the same lil quirks".

For the unversed, UMI and BTS' V recently collaborated on a song called wherever u r, which was rolled out on the latter's birthday in 2023. Ever since its release, and noting the significance of the release date, fans have been in awe of their seemingly warm friendship and understanding.

Naturally, UMI's response to the livestream comment has fans taking to social media and talking about it, leading to an X user claiming that the K-pop idol and UMI are "literally besties".

BTS V and UMI's low phone battery similarity leaves fans amused

UMI released wherever u r featuring BTS' V on December 30, 2023, which holds great importance among ARMYs (BTS fans) for also being their fave's 28th birthday. Furthermore, the fact that the Love Me Again singer wished for it to be released on his birthday as a gift for his fans successfully melted ARMYs' hearts worldwide.

BTS' V enlisted in the South Korean military for his compulsory duty of 18 months on December 11, 2023, alongside group leader RM. At the time of the song's launch, he was already in service and it was his first birthday spent away from the dedicated fandom.

With heartfelt lyrics, the song made the ARMYs, who are already missing the BTS member, emotional.

V and UMI's collaborations keep receiving much love, and owing to BTS fans' admiration for UMI, it was only natural a good chunk of ARMYs were also watching her Instagram live on Tuesday.

Therefore, just as soon as she revealed how her phone is always on low battery, fans could not help but draw a connection with V, who has a similar reputation of running his phone on low battery.

What's more amusing is that she herself retweeted the post using various giggling face emojis.

Meanwhile, check out some fan reactions to this amusing similarity fans discovered between the two artists.

Kim Taehyung a.k.a BTS' V, is expected to get discharged from mandatory military training in 2025, along with the other newly recruited members of the Fire group.

In the meantime, wherever u r recently surpassed 10 million Spotify streams and at the time of writing has hit #1 on iTunes in 99 countries around the globe.

On his solo music front, the Rainy Days crooner bagged the Bonsang (Main Prize) and the Fan Choice of the Year award at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards.

Additionally, not long ago, his solo debut album Layover tied with BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN as the Longest Charting Album of All-time by a K-pop Soloist on Billboard 200 (8 weeks).