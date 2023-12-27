"Man has the right priorities": Fans amused by BTS' V's love for food as they get glimpse of 2021 Grammy nomination in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On Wednesday, December 27, moments from the new episodes of BTS' docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star made fans recall a core memory from 2020. The video showcased never-seen-before clips of the septet being nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the 2021 Grammys.

ARMYs (BTS fans) were transported back to 2020 and were amused to witness what went on before the group was nominated for a Grammy for the first time. A clip from the new episode featured V asking a visibly jittery RM what they can get from a convenience store, immediately before the 2021 Grammy nomination announcements.

While RM turned to the cameras to jokingly point out how V is "only concerned about triangular gimbap," the latter continued to ask food-related questions. ARMYs were entertained as they got a glimpse of a new side of the BTS vocalist and reacted to the same on Twitter.

"He is so food obsessed": Fans react on seeing BTS' V's enthusiasm about food amidst anticipation about 2021 Grammy nomination

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star features the Dynamite group's journey over 10 years, while also highlighting the second chapter of the members' careers. Launched on December 20, 2023, two episodes are released every Wednesday.

The most recent episode featured V and RM having a conversation about food before the group was nominated for a Grammy. The Slow Dancing singer was seen talking nonchalantly about triangular gimbap and ramyeon at the convenience store, showcasing his love for both dishes.

Fans were in awe of the idol's love for food as it was all he could talk about while fellow members and fans across the world were nervous about the K-pop group's nomination for the 2021 Grammys. Some fans speculated that he did so to help the other members calm down.

This is not the first time fans have gotten a glimpse into the idol's love for food. Jinny's Kitchen cast members earlier shed light on the same as they revealed during a PhilSTAR Life interview that Park Seojun is good at cooking ramyeon while V is good at eating it.

The 27-year-old idol also revealed on tvN's show You Quiz on the Block that his ideal convenience store meal includes triangular gimbap, cup noodles, and soft-boiled egg.

Kim Taehyung is currently fulfilling his military duties, having enlisted on December 11, alongside group leader RM. While ARMYs await his return, they continue to stream tracks from his album Layover.

His song Slow Dancing recently surpassed 250,000,000 streams on Spotify, becoming his fourth track as a solo artist and his fifth overall project to achieve this feat. Thanks to the album's success, V also won in the Master of K-pop and Best Scene Stealer categories at the 2023 Spotify K-pop ON! Awards on December 26.