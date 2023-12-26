On December 26, BTS's Kim Taehyung added another accolade to his name as he won the titles of Master of K-pop and Best Scene Stealer at the 2023 Spotify K-pop ON! Awards, leaving fans proud and elated.

The songs streaming platform, Spotify, annually hosts the K-Pop ON! Awards, where polls are conducted and fans can vote for their favorite artists to win the award.

As the Love Me Again singer added Master of K-pop and Best Scene Stealer to his long list of awards, fans were over the moon. They took to social media complimenting the idol and one fan stated it was all because of the hard work of the singer and tweeted:

"Congratulations": Fans praise Kim Taehyung for his latest feat

In September 2023, Kim Taehyung released his much-awaited studio album Layover featuring six tracks including Slow Dancing as the leading track. The album consists of songs such as Love Me Again, Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us, Rainy Days, and the Slow Dancing instrumental.

In the polls conducted for the Spotify K-Pop ON! Awards 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the winner with over 83% of votes in the Master of K-Pop category, surpassing other idols, including REI, Karina, Sunoo, and Jongho. He was followed by Sunoo with 12% of the votes, and over 56,000 people participated in the voting.

Meanwhile, in the Best Scene Stealer category, the idol faced fierce competition but still emerged as the winner with over 54% of the total votes. Jungkook, who received more than 38% of the vote, Haechan, NCT 127, and Wonbin came in after him. Over 58,982 participants participated in the voting polls conducted for Best Scene Stealer.

As the Love Me Again singer emerged as the winner in the Master of K-pop and Best Scene Stealer categories, he once again cemented his position as the idol of K-pop, as stated by many fans all over social media. They flooded the internet with hundreds of congratulatory posts for the artist, stating that he totally deserves it as he worked hard for his album.

Fans have reacted as Kim Taehyung bagged the Master of K-pop and Best Scene Stealer awards at the 2023 Spotify K-Pop ON! Awards:

Meanwhile, in recent news, it has been confirmed that he is set to release his upcoming single Wherever u are in collaboration with the American singer Umi. It is slated to be released on December 30, 2023, at 2 PM KST.

The Love Me Again singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service and has been serving his country in the Special Duty Mission of the Capital Defense Command unit, known for countering anti-terrorism activities and under the scrutiny of the South Korean President.

Kim Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon in the military and is expected to return in 2025 after over eighteen months.