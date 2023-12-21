"Really giving President vibes": Fans react to BTS' RM's exclusive pictures released by W KOREA from its Love Your W 2023 event 

BTS' RM shines brightly in the latest photographs rolled out by W KOREA from its recent Love Your W 2023 campaign party. In the close-up pictures featured on W KOREA's website, viewers get to be privy to the star-studded lineup having fun at the venue including the lavish dinner table and the performance stage.

Fans who are aware of RM's innate socializing abilities and know him for making headlines at parties were not surprised to see him having a blast. Held on November 24, 2023, the event served as the 18th run of the Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign held annually.

BTS' RM a.k.a Kim Namjoon was captured posing endearingly with W Korea director Choi Jin-woo and model Irene Kim, while also cheering on performing artists with vigor. As the shots quickly circulated online, a fan couldn't help but highlight how he was "really giving President vibes" with which many fans agree.

"Oh joonies so precious": Fans shower love over BTS' RM's pictures from W KOREA's latest Love Your W campaign photos

Celebrities from various walks of fashion, music, and acting assembled in support of W KOREA's latest breast cancer awareness campaign. The event held at the Seoul Four Seasons Hotel included a dinner with random seating arrangements and dynamic performances by artists like aespa, Hwasa, ZICO, and others.

The pictures revealed from the glorious event by W KOREA today were divided under the titles - A Night Where The Stars Fall (1-4) and W Holiday Party, Hot Scene Sketch (1-2).

Captured in the same are some of the most influential names sitting around the gala dinner tables including - BLACKPINK's Jennie, aespa's Karina, Lee Soo-hyuk, Moon Ga-young, RIIZE's Won Bin and Eunseok, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and of course BTS' RM, among others.

Among several snaps, one showcases RM and Aespa's Karina seated next to each other, and another shows him with the members of TXT - Soobin and Yeonjun.

The Wild Flower rapper was also swaying to aespa's Next Level at the Holiday Party following the dinner. Additionally, the previously released Love Your W 2023 Celebrity Fashion Films also showed BTS' RM confidently walking and posing for the camera.

Here are some fan reactions to him attending W KOREA's Love Your W 2023 event.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the 29-year-old artist also attended the Love Your W 2022 event with BTS' j-hope, where he performed S*xy Nukim, his collaborative track with Balming Tiger.

More on BTS' RM

In recent updates, the BTS leader's speech at veteran artist YOUNHA's 20th Anniversary Unpacked Event "Y"! is being much discussed among netizens. His appearance was confirmed earlier this month and seeing how the two musicians collaborated back in 2020 for their song WINTER FLOWER, fans are ecstatic over this new teaming up.

On December 13, 2023, his debut studio album Indigo was named one of the best K-pop albums of 2023 by IZM. In other news, RM with fellow BTS member V enlisted in the military on December 11.

At the same time, owing to a mysterious message Team RM left at a temple referring to the Sundance Film Festival, fans are speculating if the Still Life singer may be involved in a film project.