"Literally carrying Celine on his pretty back": Fans stunned as the brand achieves a rapid growth of 51% after BTS' V's recruitment as its new face

BTS' V has once again proved his sway over fans and fashion enthusiasts worldwide as the new face of the brand for Celine. Per Britain's eminent brand valuation and strategic consulting firm, Brand Finance, the idol caused a whopping 51% increment for the French luxury fashion house.

This comes a few days after the brand showed off new campaign pictorials of the BTS member, spanning across prominent locations. These stops include Wangfujing and Sanlitun, the pulsing city centers of Beijing, China, and Shanghai IFC Mall. The spread also covers other renowned locations, the Oriental Pearl Tower and bustling shopping areas like Hengling Square.

Thus, fans believe it was only a matter of time before the "V-effect" kicked in, and the Chinese fandom started getting hold of the Celine items V promoted. Seeing the influence the artist has in the fashion department, a fan pointed out how he is:

". . . literally carrying Celine on his pretty back as we speak"

"The king that you are!": Fans delighted to see BTS' V's massive contribution to Paris-based fashion brand Celine's growth

V's pictorials were launched on the ready-to-wear luxury house's social media handles like China's Weibo and Red Book. Needless to say, with V looking every bit the rock and roll dream, fans around the globe lost their calm.

Interestingly, the photographs date back to last October in France and carry an underlying meaning as a series of portraits overseen by the fashion label's Artistic Director Hedi Slimane. Under such meticulous conduction falls artist selection, styling, photography, and everything in between.

Fans even compared V to the Arctic Monkeys' frontman, Alex Turner, thanks to his sleek jacket and gelled-back hair, finished with the goggles in his latest Celine pictorials. Furthermore, his clear-cut visuals helped bring the look together for the mesmerizing rock concept.

Chinese fans usually support their faves when they are promoting a brand, by buying products and authenticating such purchases. However, this showcasing of affection for BTS' V comes as a first for a K-pop idol. Further, not only China, the Love Me Again crooner's followers in Korea, Japan, and the United States have also sold out the jacket and accessories V donned in these photo series.

Naturally, the idol's fans have taken to social media to react to the news of BTS' V raising Celine's growth by 51%.

Hailed as a fashion trendsetter, V was dubbed Celine's Global Ambassador earlier in March this year. He even displayed his well-known "V-effect" in July 2023, when some classic pieces by Cartier were quickly sold out, including the much-coveted Panther Necklace. Interestingly, that was his first day as the jewelry house's brand ambassador after being announced the same on July 19.

What's more, fans sold out pieces he modeled for so rapidly that Cartier's website crashed.

More about BTS' V and his recent activities

In recent fashion news, despite not partaking in any fashion weeks or fashion shows, V still landed the #1 Male Fashion Influencer of the Year title on Instagram according to Lefty.

On his music front, BTS' V rolled out his solo debut album Layover on September 8, 2023. Since its release, the album has broken several records, including becoming a Double Million Seller as per Hanteo in its first week of release. Layover also re-entered this week's Billboard 200 and became the longest charting album by a K-pop Soloist in Billboard 200 chart history (8 weeks).

In other news, the 27-year-old singer, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, will soon be enlisting in the South Korean military, expectedly in December 2023.