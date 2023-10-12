"INTERN KIM IS BACK": Fans cannot get enough as BTS' V returns to Jinny's Kitchen spin-off

BTS' V appeared on Jinny's Kitchen spin-off once again as the first episode was released on October 12, 2023, at 8:40 pm KST. Titled Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen, the episode spanned just a little more than an hour. It saw Intern Kim Tae-hyung (aka V) and Intern Choi Woo-shik, alongside other faces known to the viewers, including Team Leader Park Seo-joon.

This cast reunion, also consisting of Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin, brought back Na PD who was in charge of the previous run of Jinny's Kitchen. Seeing the team come back, fans find it hard to contain their hype about the tvN show.

Its first episode saw battles where BTS' V and fellow Wooga Squad members - Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik had to take part in several games. These included a chicken race, a strawberry game, a quiz, and a battle between the interns, among several other activities.

Needless to say, when fans saw the episode, they excitedly trended the phrase "INTERN KIM IS BACK" on X as they expressed their joy at watching the episode. They took to X to not just trend these phrases but also to make sure that they had thoroughly expressed their excitement, with one person even saying:

It is worth noting that while the show airs on tvN in South Korea, fans outside South Korea can enjoy it on tvN's official YouTube channel.

Some fun moments from the first segment of Jinny's Kitchen spin-off with BTS' V

The aim of Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen was to enhance teamwork and communication skills through recreational pursuits. In order to do so, the team had to retrace their steps back to Jinny's Kitchen.

Among other viral clips, nervous-looking Interns V and Choi Woo-shik enter the filming venue. They are later seen playing rock paper scissors enthusiastically and throwing jabs of victory in the air. The show also captures the two interns battling it out against each other in one competition.

In another snippet, fans saw Park Seo-joon explaining to Na PD why a room assignment would not be necessary as BTS' V always sleeps next to the Itaewon Class lead of his own accord. Fans even compared the situation with the famous scene from V's first K-drama stint in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he was seen falling asleep next to Park Seo-joon's character.

In another clip, Choi Woo-shik asks V whether he wants to be a part of Jinny's Kitchen (his first-ever variety show appearance outside his group BTS) again. The Rainy Days singer answers the question in the affirmative. In yet another clip, the 27-year-old BTS idol was feeding Lee Seo-jin while the staff burst out into fits of laughter hearing his explanation for doing so.

After watching the episode of Visiting God of Communication: Jinny’s Kitchen, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded X with their reactions to the episode. While some said that they adore how loved V is by everyone, others discussed the events of the episode and pointed out the parts they loved the most.

More on BTS' V

BTS' V dropped his solo debut album Layover on September 8, 2023. The album - exploring jazz and R&B sounds - has put indelible achievements to its name and still continues to make V's artistry known around the world.

The album recently became the fastest by a Kpop Soloist to surpass 500M Spotify streams, while V also became a Double Million Seller with Layover.