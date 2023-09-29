"Not my first choice picture": Multi-Grammy winner, Jacob Scesney hilariously shares one of his images reaching 6 million likes on BTS' V's Instagram

BTS' V was recently mentioned by multi-Grammy-winning jazz musician, Jacob Scesney, in his Instagram stories for an amusing reason. On September 23, V posted on his Instagram handle, a few snippets from his latest Tiny Desk Korea and BANGTANTV Band Session recordings where he performed with a group of skilled musicians and singers. One of the artists present was Scesney, who showed his skills with the saxophone and the flute.

Fans found V's post admirable and commemorative, it took a funny turn when Scesney shared in his Instagram stories one of his pictures V posted and wrote, "Not my first choice picture to be seen by 6,000,000 people" with some fun emojis. In yet another story he shared a picture of the BTS member playing Scesney's saxophone and said, "you can play my saxophone anytime though".

"Tae is well loved": Fans cannot help but adore the friendship BTS' V shares with Jacob Scesney

Jacob Scesney, is a multi-Grammy and Golden Globe-winning musician who is a talented multi-instrumentalist skilled with the saxophone, clarinet, flute, and more. His professional history boasts having been on-stage or recorded with names like Robben Ford, Christian Scott, Warren Hill, Black Eyed Peas, and Mike Posner, to name but a few.

On the other hand, the Love Me Again singer is well known among fans and peers for being a social butterfly and for having some of the most celebrated and talented people in his professional and private circle.

His love for jazz is also no secret with him having time and again expressed his enthusiasm about the music genre, having layered traces of jazz to his solo debut album Layover.

The collision of the dynamic groove of K-pop and the timeless grace of jazz was a much-welcome combination fans enjoyed, especially in the studio performances for Tiny Desk Korea and BANGTANTV's Band Session videos where the confluence could be seen and heard better. The clips and photos BTS' V shared on the 'gram, which are now going viral, were from these moments.

At the moment, fans are finding Scesney's good-natured banter with V and his offer to the K-pop idol to play his saxophone in the future endearing as they react to it on social media.

More on BTS' V

V released his solo debut album Layover on September 8, 2023, and it contains soulful, vibey songs with some carrying a distinct taste of jazz alongside R&B and pop. Since its release, the album has broken and built many records, even becoming the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to reach 400 million Spotify streams, not long ago.

What's more, in recent news, Layover received 62,217,813 streams in its third week on Spotify. Additionally, BTS' V made history as Layover was also dubbed the first album by a soloist to sell over two million copies on both Hanteo and Circle (Gaon) charts.