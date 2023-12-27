"Giving 90s Hong Kong cinema detective": BTS' RM's latest post on his mystery Instagram account leaves fans in a frenzy

Ever since BTS' RM introduced his brand new handle on Instagram, fans have been wondering about its purpose. The fact that it continues to get updated with pictures seemingly linked to his personal pursuits, makes fans all the more curious.

More recently, on December 27, a new post was added to the list of cryptic clues, where the 29-year-old idol looked sharp, donning a black suit in a grainy, vintage-looking picture. He appeared to be listening to the other men, who are partially visible in the frame. Fans feel the whole mise-en-scène can be mistaken for a still from a Wong Kar-wai film at first glance. Further, the red-and-yellowish lighting only added to enhancing the atmosphere.

Seeing how the idol has been dropping crumbs of information, hinting at some bigger project, ARMYs (BTS fans) are ready with their sleuth hats on to find out more. Meanwhile, one fan fittingly imagined an entire scenario the picture gives off, based on "90s Hong Kong cinema detective" vibes.

Expand Tweet

ARMYs "can't wait" as latest photo on BTS' RM's new Instagram handle hints at a potential future project

Kim Namjoon, aka BTS' RM, shocked fans on November 22 this year when he mysteriously tagged his new Instagram account (@rpwprpwprpwp) in a story update on his professional account (@rkive). Excited fans hit follow, no questions asked, leading it to acquire more than two million followers in a month.

Since revealing this new ID, the Wild Flower rapper has been adding pictures that lean towards the same blurry, old film filter trope. His latest image additionally has a "Kodak Portra" label printed on it, giving it the look of a retro film. Fans who keep regular track of his stories on (@rkive), would know about his story update using Kodak Portra 800 film, posted not too long ago.

Meanwhile, all other images on the new account show the BTS leader busy recording things. Fans who were already sensing a possible project in the near future were further thrilled when recently, a member of Team RM posted a picture from a temple with the words, "Film Festival Award winner - Sundance!!" written on it.

Expand Tweet

Keen ARMYs wondered if the brewing project was actually a short film, while one noted how Sundance is one of the most fitting places to premiere and find potential distributors for indie films and documentaries.

As if adding a cinematic script, referring to the picture was not enough, and fans have begun pairing it up with BTS' Suga's Agust D persona from the Haegeum MV.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, one of Korea's most reputed music critic sites, IZM, dubbed BTS' RM's 2022 album Indigo as one of the best K-pop albums of 2023, describing it as,

"A masterpiece that unfolds what Kim Namjoon wants to say as a human being beyond a pop star."

BTS' RM, as fans would know, has commenced his mandatory duty in the South Korean military on December 11 this year, alongside fellow BTS member V. While he is to serve for a fixed period of 18 months, fans cannot wait for his return along with the rest of the Butter group.