"Yoongi just lowkey wants to dance": Fans react hilariously as BTS' Suga asks for a dance song collab with IU in the latest Suchwita episode

On Tuesday, December 26, another episode of BTS' Suga's famous drinking show Suchwita was released. The new episode saw the idol's industry senior and friend IU featuring as the guest. As fans would expect, the episode was full of friendly banter and had its fair share of fun anecdotes in the style unique to Suchwita.

Several memorable snippets are already going viral from the segment which is a little over 40 minutes long. One such clip shows the host, Suga, asking IU what genre she would like to try out if the two ever teamed up again to create music. The soloist responded with,

"If I could work with you again then of course something bright and cheerful. The genre has to be something new."

To that, Suga added how he would like it to be a dance song collab, as IU is a "good dancer." As the Lilac singer happily agreed to his proposition, fans of both artists could not help but feel hopeful about another potential project between the two. They wasted no time sharing their thoughts online and requesting a collaboration, with one fan noting how "Yoongi just lowkey wants to dance."

For the unversed, IU and Suga have joined forces twice previously for IU's 2020 track eight (Prod.&Feat. Suga of BTS) and the Daechwita rapper's song People Pt.2 (feat. IU) from his debut studio album D-DAY (2023).

Fans are "so ready" for another collab between BTS' Suga and IU as the duo discuss potential team-up in new Suchwita segment

Fans know that IU and BTS' Suga share a unique friendship where they often engage in playful remarks, while also diving into their artistic common ground. Episode 24 of Suchwita was no different, and in between such exchanges, Suga, who had produced IU's eight, shared behind-the-scenes details about creating the track.

He revealed how he was initially "scared" while brainstorming the theme of the song. IU, who immediately liked the theme, also added it was "everything" for eight. While the two engaged in complimenting each other's musical abilities, they also decided their next project could use a dance theme.

Suga went on to add it could follow "Jersey club" type music, with IU donning a hip-hop outfit, with bright chords to make it lively. To that, IU suggested not writing any philosophical lyrics. Seeing the two K-pop sensations in their element while playfully discussing a potential collab, fans could not help but hope for the duo to make a peppy, vibrant song with each other.

Prior to the collab discussion, IU shared the story behind writing eight. She mentioned how since she was 28 at the time, her thoughts and feelings were listless and in an endless loop like the number 8 (or the infinity symbol). Wanting to make the song with a talented producer of her age, IU got in touch with BTS' Suga, whom she referred to as the "best" producer in the same age range.

BTS' Suga, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, enlisted on September 22, this year. While it has been a little over three months since his enlistment began, ARMYs (BTS fans) cannot wait for his return in 2025. While both fandoms seem eager for a possible collab between the Amygdala rapper and the popular balladist, it is for now, a thing of the future.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the duo's bond built over music and banter in the latest Suchwita episode and episode 19 from IU's Palette, where BTS' Suga was a guest earlier this year.