5 viral K-pop choreographies by Bada Lee: KAI’s Rover, aespa’s Next Level, and more

The South Korean dancer, Bada Lee, has put forth several viral K-pop choreographies throughout the current span of his short yet eventful presence in the entertainment industry.

Many K-pop choreographies are enjoyed without realizing the artist behind their creation. However, when fans dig up more information about the same as they dance garners more and more attention, they are struck with the realization that many viral K-pop choreographies in recent times are either partly or fully created by Bada Lee.

The choreographer who's housed under JustJerkAcademy has grown to become the trendsetter of fourth-generation K-pop choreographies and fans have been enthusiastically cheering to see more of her work.

5 + Bada Lee's viral K-pop choreographies that took over the internet

1) EXO KAI's Rover

The third EP by Kai's Rover was one of the most enthusiastically received comebacks due to the title track's addictive melody and choreography. Considering how the song, Rover, turned into a famous TikTok trend with several people praising the dance and participating in its dance challenge, Rover naturally sits on Bada Lee's list of viral K-pop choreographies.

In addition to Rover, Bada Lee has also choreographed other songs of the youngest members of EXO, KAI such as Peaches and Reason. Moreover, she also joined the idol as a backup dancer for the choreography of Vanilla.

2) WayV's Action Figure

Another powerful and showstopping song on Bada Lee's list of viral K-pop choreographies is WayV's Action Figure. The song sits as one of the B-side tracks on WayV's third EP, Kick Back, and its choreography was heavily praised and cheered for its heavy yet and smooth dance moves. Bada Lee has also participated in the choreography creation of WayV Ten's solo track, Birthday.

3) THE BOYZ's MAVERICK

The eleven-member K-pop boy group's third single album, MAVERICK, was much anticipated by the fans given THE BOYZ's promising and powerful comebacks. MAVERICK was, akin to their predictions, enthusiastically received by the masses and fans couldn't stop talking about the addictive quality of MAVERICK's choreography. Following the several cheers it received from K-pop fans, the song also takes a seat on Bada Lee's viral K-pop choreographies.

4) NCT U's 90s Love

Another much-praised song on the list of Bada Lee's viral K-pop choreographies is NCT U's 90s Love which sat on NCT's second annual full-length album RESONANCE, Pt. 2. The song that carried a sporty and cheerful vibe to it was perfectly translated through the choreography, and fans endlessly praised the same for its several intriguing and unique elements.

Bada Lee has also participated in the creation of other NCT choreographies such as NCT DREAM's Deja Vu, NCT 127's Faster NCT & aespa's ZOO, etc., which also virally took over the internet.

5) aespa's Next Level

Another SM Entertainment artist on the list of Bada Lee's viral K-pop choreographies is aespa, the four-member K-pop girl group that debuted in 2020. The group garnered much attention for its futuristic concepts, one such song being Next Level, a digital single released by the group in 2021. Following its release, the chorus choreography for the song went extremely viral with several K-pop idols and fans taking part in its dance challenge.

In addition to Next Level, the other famous aespa choreographies created by Bada Lee include Illusion and Girls. Moreover, Bada Lee also choreographed for the song, Hot & Cold by Jeno, Karina, Seulgi, and Kai, which sat on the SMTOWN 2022 album.

As fans continue to cheer for viral K-pop choreographies put forth by Bada Lee, they also hope for more exciting choreographies and dance challenges to come their way.