NCT fans were over the moon when the group announced their fourth full-length album, Golden Age. This album will bring all 20 members of the NCT group back to the stage. SM Entertainment pre-released Golden Age on YouTube, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

The official album launches on August 28, 2023, comprising 10 tracks. NCT 2023 will also embark on its first-ever offline full group tour starting August 26, 2023. The concerts will take place in several locations in South Korea and Japan.

Golden Age and Baggy Jeans will serve as the dual-title tracks for the upcoming album

Seeing the entire NCT group collaborate on projects is a rare delight. Fans were in for a treat when NCT unveiled a pre-release single on August 23, 2023, from their forthcoming full-length album, Golden Age. The album awaits a full-scale official release on August 28, 2023.

The group has already shared the titles of three other tracks: Interlude: Oasis, THE BAT, and Kangaroo. Additionally, Baggy Jeans serves as the title track alongside the previously released song Golden Age. Baggy Jeans will also showcase a stylish performance by five members: Ten, Taeyong, Mark, Jaehyun, and Doyoung.

Speaking about the track Golden Age, it's an inspiring piece with deep meaning and aspirations. The music video portrays all 20 members coming together, symbolizing a bright collective future. The song is a masterpiece, blending various musical elements to create an uplifting composition. It commences with a heartfelt piano ballad that gracefully transitions into energetic rap verses and eventually evolves into a smooth pop song verse. The lyrics convey a resolute determination to strive further, achieve greater heights, and realize shared dreams and ambitions while keeping their fanbase in mind.

This album marks a long-awaited return since NCT's last release, Universe, in 2021. Previous group albums include NCT 2018: Empathy and NCT 2020: NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1.

Some fans consider NCT 2021 as the group's best work to date, and they would be glad if this album proved them wrong. Already off to a flying start with the title track, Golden Age, the fans hope for something better than ever. They also shared their appreciation of the music video and the members individually. Here are some of the fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

NCT to perform at NCT NATION ahead of their upcoming album release

A delightful surprise awaits the NCT fandom as the entire group is gearing up for a performance on August 26, 2023, even before the official album release. This all-encompassing concert is aptly named NCT NATION. The first show will take place at Incheon Munhak Stadium.

The event will showcase all 20 members, excluding only one member, Taeil. Taeil, who appeared in the music video with his classy vocals, won't participate due to his health issues. This concert promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the NCT universe. Later, they will tour Japan in September 2023 as well.