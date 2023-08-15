On Tuesday, August 15, SM Entertainment released an official statement revealing that NCT's Taeil had met with a minor accident while driving back home on his motorcycle after work. The idol was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. It was revealed that he had fractured a bone in his right thigh and required surgery.

SM Entertainment also announced that Taeil would not be able to perform at the upcoming full-group concert, NCT NATION: To The World, expected to happen on August 26 at 6 pm KST. Given the last-minute unfortunate events, the agency asks for fans' support and understanding regarding the idol's health.

"We ask for the fans' understanding regarding the fact that Taeil will not be able to participate in NCT's group concert 'NCT Nation : To The World' scheduled to take place on August 26," the statement read.

#GetWellSoonMOONTAEIL trends on X as fans express their love and support for NCT's Taeil following his motorcycle accident

Here's what SM Entertainment revealed about Taeil's accident:

"In the early hours of August 15, KST, NCT's Taeil was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle back home from a schedule. He was transported to the hospital immediately and received an examination as well as treatment.

"The examination results revealed that Taeil has a fracture in his right thigh and requires surgery. Taeil is currently preparing for his surgery at the hospital while receiving the necessary care."

The statement continued to talk about the cancellation of his participation in NCT NATION: To The World, the group's all-member concert, and how the NCT's Taeil will rather concentrate on improving his health.

"In light of these developments, NCT's Taeil will immediately halt all of his activities for the time being in order to focus on his treatment and recovery. We sincerely apologize to the fans for causing concerns with the sudden news. The label promises to prioritize Taeil's health above all else, and we will do all that we can so that Taeil may greet fans once again healthy and well."

Fans are sad about his participation and are hoping for his speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, NCT NATION: To The World is scheduled for August 26, 6 pm KST, at the Incheon Munhak Stadium. Since this will be the first concert that gathers all NCT units, fans have been excitedly looking forward to it.