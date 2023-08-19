On August 18, 2023, NCT fans found themselves bestowed with a surprise as NCT's leader, Taeyong, and WayV member, Ten, took to the stage during KCON LA to deliver a performance of their song, Baby Don't Stop.

This particular song, which reverberates with energy and allure, has often been deemed one of their most underrated collaborations and is cherished deeply by NCT fans.

This electrifying performance unfurled as an unexpected delight, given that the song was originally released five years ago. Witnessing Taeyong and Ten breathe life into this piece once again after such a long hiatus stirred overwhelming happiness among fans.

NCT's sub-unit duo Ten and Taeyong perform their much-loved song Baby Don't Stop at the first day of KCON LA 2023

Through a variety of concerts, KCON, a celebration of Korean culture and music, stands as an emblem of global fan fever. This vibrant concert series crosses geographical boundaries to reach K-pop fans worldwide. In its recent incarnation, the event took place in Los Angeles, USA, and will span three consecutive days from August 18 to August 20.

Baby Don’t Stop, a song that made its big screen debut on February 26, 2018, emerged from the union of NCT's subunit duo, Ten and Taeyong. The song has succeeded in accumulating a whopping 101 million views on YouTube.

In the early days of its release, it was perfromed a few times before gradually retreating into the archives as both Taeyong and Ten found their respective orbits within NCT's different groups.

It's important to note that despite this hiatus, the song's popularity endured, and early this year, on the very first day, January 1, 2023, NCT's YouTube channel released a stage performance video of the cherished duet.

This video was met with an outpouring of appreciation while also receiving millions of likes and views. The passage of time dimmed expectations of witnessing this song's live performance, making the KCON LA performance on August 18 all the more astonishing.

Also, the full NCT group was not present, Taeyong represented the group as a solo artist, alongside the presence of the sub-unit group WayV.

Dressed in ensembles that merged shades of black, grey, and elements of sparkle, the duo took center stage, exuding charisma as they lured the audience with a short performance alone. The duo's chemistry was so potent that their short yet tantalizing performance stunned the audience in an unforgettable way.

Whispers about another music release from the duo called Call D have started to spread, adding an additional element to the narrative. Although the release date remains a well-guarded secret, the duo dropped a subtle hint during their concert, igniting anticipation for what's to come.

For NCT followers, this nostalgic moment brought forth a multitude of emotions among fans, with their reactions capturing the depth of their connection to the music and the duo. Some of them can be seen as follows:

KCON LA's first day was a huge hit, and fans anticipate what's next in the upcoming two days. The star-studded line-up deemed to perform at this year's KCON LA are Stray Kids, G(I)DLE, CRAVITY, NMIXX, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, and many more.