"Face of the century": NCT's Taeyong stuns fans with his latest cover images for Elle Korea

NCT group's esteemed leader Taeyong graced the cover of Elle Korea for its September 2023 issue and stunned fans with his look. Dressed in three unique outfits, he turned hears with his bubblegum-colored hair. The pictures of the idol were posted by the official social media handles of Elle Korea magazine.

This came after the NCT star was announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand LOEWE. Elle Korea then introduced the artist as the publication's cover star for September and announced in an Instagram post:

"We're happy to introduce our cover star of September issue, TaeYong from #NCT! It's TY's first look since he was announced as the new global ambassador of LOEWE."

When the pictures surfaced online, fans flooded social media as they reacted to them and called Lee Tae-Yong the "face of the century."

"This is tremendous" - NCT's Taeyong mesmerizes fans with Elle Korea photoshoot

On June 21, 2023, NCT's leader Taeyong became the global brand ambassador for the renowned Spanish fashion label, LOEWE. The Spanish luxury brand welcomed him with open arms, marking a historic collaboration. His inaugural appearance as the brand's ambassador took place at LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2024 Men's Runway Show on June 24, 2023. This partnership generated excitement from the fashion brand and the star's dedicated fans.

Renowned for his versatile fashion sense and ever-changing hair color, Taeyong's distinctive style caught the attention of Elle Korea. They seized the opportunity to feature him in their September 2023 issue. While they unveiled three fantastic photographs on August 14, they hinted they more content, including an accompanying interview, would be released soon.

The three shots released by Elle Korea were an instant hit among fans. Taeyong effortlessly showcased three gender-neutral ensembles from LOEWE's collection. Notably, his lavender sweater and matching short trousers created a standout look. Another shot featured him in a black collared blazer as he flaunted his chest tattoos. The third shot saw him in a red velvet long-sleeve top, which he paired with short black pants and knee-high loose black boots.

What amplified these outfits was Taeyong's uniquely colored hair. Aptly described as a bubblegum hue, his hair featured a blend of baby pink at the top and a touch of sky blue at the back, styled in a distinctive mullet cut. Fans were left in awe of the idol's stunning visuals and bold fashion choices and took to Twitter to react to his looks.

Taeyong from NCT recently revealed his debut solo EP album, Shalala, on June 5, 2023. The album and its title track of the same name gained heaps of love from fans across the globe. He has also been an integral part of the unit and has written over 40 songs for the group. Fans are now excited to see what he brings to the table in the future.