"Let's keep the momentum going": Fans rejoice as NCT's Taeyong tops iTunes charts worldwide with SHALALA

On June 6, 2023, NCT's Taeyong topped the iTunes charts worldwide with his latest solo debut album SHALALA. As reported by his agency SM Entertainment, SHALALA was featured in the top position on the iTunes Top Albums charts in over 30 regions, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, France, India, Spain, Russia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and numerous others.

The idol made his much-awaited solo debut on June 5, with the SHALALA album and released a music video of the same name as well.

As soon as fans heard about his latest album and its achievements, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express their joy about the same.

Fans celebrate NCT' Taeyong and his latest feat as he tops iTunes charts

As NCT's Taeyong continues to dominate the iTunes charts with his highly anticipated first mini-album SHALALA, fans are congratulating him and expressing their adoration for the talented idol.

They took immense pride in witnessing the idol's incredible journey, noting that prior to his debut in the K-Pop industry, he never had the opportunity to travel abroad. Now, his music is topping the charts worldwide, and he is receiving recognition from fans all over the globe.

In the SHALALA music video, Taeyong, the K-pop star, portrays a skilled hacker who possesses immense talent in his field. He causes disruptions across several multiverses, travels back in time for hundreds and thousands of years, and even distorts the Earth's shape. Accompanied by backup dancers, the NCT 127 rapper flawlessly executes choreography during the infectious chorus of this hip-hop track.

Moreover, the eponymous title track SHALALA from the album has achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the top position on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 14 diverse regions across the globe, including Chile, Brazil, and Indonesia.

The mini-album also consists of six additional songs, inclufing Move Mood Mode featuring Red Velvet's main vocalist Wendy, Ruby, Gwando, 404 File Not Found, Virtual Insanity, and Back to the Past.

Many fans have also been taking on the SHALALA challenge on social media, where they are seen making their pets, mostly cats, groove to the latest song released by the idol.

In brief about NCT' Taeyong

Lee Tae-yong, commonly known as Taeyong, is a versatile South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer. He serves as a member and the leader of the prominent South Korean boy band NCT, which is managed by SM Entertainment.

The rapper made his debut in 2016 as part of NCT U, the group's first sub-unit, and subsequently assumed leadership of NCT 127, the second sub-unit, later that same year. He then joined the South Korean supergroup SuperM in 2019.

Notably, the idol is known for his songwriting prowess and he has contributed to the creation of over 40 songs in four different languages. These compositions have been released by various NCT units as well as by the idol himself.

Many fans have been passionately encouraging netizens online to continue streaming Taeyong's tracks to encourage him and help him reach new heights.

