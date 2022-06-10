Neo CiTy auditions for recruiting new NCT members: Cities, eligibility and more

With Neo CiTy, NCT is all set to recruit new members into the fold. On June 10, SM Entertainment announced that they would be recruiting new members into NCT through the “Welcome to the NeoCiTy” auditions.

Auditions will be held in 14 global cities including Seoul, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Jakarta, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Tokyo.

Apparently, NCT’s management is looking for males born between the years of 2001 and 2008 who are skilled in vocals, rap, and dance. Furthermore, nationality is not a bar for contestants.

After each application period ends, SM will hold a round of online auditions followed by on-site auditions that will be held in each country via Neo CiTy auditions.

SM Entertainment announces Neo CiTy auditions via social media accounts

SM Entertainment recently shared their ambitious new project “Welcome to the NeoCiTy” audition project via their social media handles. The image shared includes a collage of different cities and their landmark monuments. The plan is to have an NCT unit in multiple cities. Furthermore, an application form is attached for aspiring candidates to fill out.

Every city has a different application period and once that ends, SM will hold a round of online auditions, which will be followed by another round of on-site auditions that will be held in each country.

The first round will be held online through Google forms or Weibo for China.

Once applicants sign up through the official Google form, they are required to attach a self-introduction video showing off their unique talent.

The video should be a minute in length and applicants must ensure that they don't use any kind of filter or app to showcase their talent. For the dance segment, applicants must select a song from the pre-decided tracklist.

Candidates who successfully pass the Neo CiTy audition process will get the opportunity to sign an exclusive contract with SM Entertainment as well as debut as a member of NCT.

More details about the audition process are available on the Neo CiTy Instagram post.

NCT, also known as Neo Culture Technology, is a 23 member group divided into 4 subunits: NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, and WayV.

The group’s USP is to keep recruiting new members into the fold and increasing the strength of their current lineup.

SM Entertainment had previously announced their plans to launch their second overseas unit with NCT Hollywood, which will be based in the United States of America.

The group’s first overseas unit was the China-based subunit WayV, which debuted on January 17, 2019, with their single album The Vision.

NCTzens react to SM Entertainment’s new initiative Neo CiTy

In light of Neo CiTy's announcement, NCTs took to social media to raise concerns about NCT’s future promotional activities and whether they will be able to do justice to the group’s talent or not.

Check out NCTzens reactions below:

raa²⁶ @doyoungraa I thought Neo City is for NCT 127 concert, and now it's for the new trainee to join in🤦‍♀️ be more creative for everyone.. took the used tagline, gave green screen for the teaser, simple layout for cbs. And if i say NCT 127 deserves better i'm the bad guy I thought Neo City is for NCT 127 concert, and now it's for the new trainee to join in🤦‍♀️ be more creative for everyone.. took the used tagline, gave green screen for the teaser, simple layout for cbs. And if i say NCT 127 deserves better i'm the bad guy

i @johlogy sment really wont stop holding auditions for nct until there's enough people to fill in the fictitious neo city for the group's concept huh sment really wont stop holding auditions for nct until there's enough people to fill in the fictitious neo city for the group's concept huh

MySpace @secrets_uknow Dee☘ @jungjaenoona anything @NCTsmtown_127 do, brand follow. 127 is indeed the face of the brand you cant deny atp. twitter.com/smaudition_jp/… anything @NCTsmtown_127 do, brand follow. 127 is indeed the face of the brand you cant deny atp. twitter.com/smaudition_jp/… this things confuse me. brand and unit and members are one thing. as long as these idols r under nct then they r the brand. wdym brand uses the unit? that unit is the brand themselves. 127 is the face and main unit. isnt neo city built by them? twitter.com/jungjaenoona/s… this things confuse me. brand and unit and members are one thing. as long as these idols r under nct then they r the brand. wdym brand uses the unit? that unit is the brand themselves. 127 is the face and main unit. isnt neo city built by them? twitter.com/jungjaenoona/s…

NCT’s core concept revolves around the idea of expanding the existing group by adding multiple subunits. This means that every couple of years, NCT will add more members to its existing group of members.

In 2020, NCT added two new members, Sungchan and Shotaro, who participated in a few group activities in the last two years.

However, there hasn't been much of an update on the two members, which is causing fans to be concerned about these two members.

