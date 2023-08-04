"Stereotypes don’t stand a chance": ARMYs drool over BTS’ Jungkook’s Calvin Klein advertisement sporting the genderless denim jacket

On August 4, 2023, ARMYs came across an unseen photograph of BTS member Jungkook. This image was part of his Calvin Klein photoshoot, which previously released a lineup of pictures showing the star in various denim and cotton outfits. However, this specific shot took everyone by surprise since it portrayed the star sporting a cropped T-shirt beneath a "genderless" denim jacket.

The unique choice of attire and the daringly candid pose portrayed Jungkook in a fresh light. What set this photo apart was its unexpectedness as it had not been officially published on any online platform. Instead, it was seen on the walls of a local Calvin Klein store, catching the attention of fans.

Jungkook surprises fans with his unexpected crop top ensemble from the Calvin Klein shoot

During a TikTok live session held on August 3, Jungkook, in his usual engaging manner, entertained fans. In the course of this live, he was interrogated by a fan about potential future releases from his collaboration with Calvin Klein, given the recent release of the shoot sketch. In response, the Euphoria singer said that no further releases were planned.

However, this disclosure was swiftly contradicted when a fan chanced upon an image of the Seven singer in a crop top displayed at a local Calvin Klein store near their place. The surprised fan then shared the unseen image with fellow fans through social media, playfully addressing this "betrayal" by the BTS member's appearance.

In the picture, what surprised them was the gender-neutral attire sported by their beloved star. In the photo, Jungkook can be seen with long hair, wearing a genderless denim jacket (the name of the apparel according to Calvin Klein's official website) and jeans.

Aside from that, he donned a black crop T-shirt with a loosely tied cloth tie and a thin metallic choker, adding to his unique and stylish look. Moreover, this unexpected gender-neutral look of Jungkook has raised speculations of an unreleased future campaign or video release.

August 3 marked the unveiling of the BTS maknae's Calvin Klein commercial shoot sketch, which was presented through BTS's official YouTube channel. This photoshoot became one of the most unforgettable photoshoots in the hearts of BTS fans, offering a new perspective from whatever they had seen uptill now.

Luxury intimate wear brand Calvin Klein typically associates itself only with highly-celebrated models and celebrities. However, the news of Jungkook's selection as their global ambassador came to forefront on March 28 via ELLE Singapore's social media channels, signaling his inaugural collaboration with the brand. This moment stood as an exceptional milestone, as no other BTS member had previously ventured into intimate apparel modeling.

When the idol's visuals from the campaign emerged, it got an elated reaction from his fans. His toned physique's unexpected portrayal in shirtless and sensuous poses for the brand left everyone spellbound.

Following the initial shock, fans promptly transformed their surprise into praise, celebrating Jungkook's willingness to embrace new looks and fashion statements. As such, the intensity surrounding his Calvin Klein collaboration continues to illuminate the multifaceted nature of his identity and style, further cementing the respect and open-mindedness he possesses towards individuality.