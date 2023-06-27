NCT's Taeyong garners attention for his after-party look at the Loewe Fashion Show in Paris

On June 27, 2023, NCT's Taeyong attended the Loewe Fashion Show in Paris, where he made his debut appearance as the luxury brand's global ambassador. Right from his entrance at the show, the idol garnered a lot of attention for his simple yet elegant look. He paired brown pants and a sleeveless black collared top with a chunky gold chain, and his slicked-back grey-purple hair only made the look all the more noteworthy.

While fans collectively celebrated his debut appearance at the fashion show as well as his stunning look for the same, what caught their attention more was his after-party look. Fans couldn't stop talking about how good the idol looked and also laughingly joked about how he must've had a good time at the after-party.

Fans love NCT's Taeyong's after-party look for the Loewe Fashion Show held in Paris

While the NCT leader stunned the red carpet with his entrance into the Loewe Paris Fashion Show with his elegantly rich look, he switched it up a little for the after-party, where he changed his black shirt for a white tank top and a black leather jacket, with his purple hair down as his fringes grazed his face. This gave the idol a softer look, and fans were undoubtedly in love with it.

e @375mhs The before and after taeyong leaving the party is sick kskskkd The before and after taeyong leaving the party is sick kskskkd https://t.co/SGqWdsnxqP

#LOEWESS24XTAEYONG The difference between before and after going to the after party! The messy hair makes taeyong look so hot The difference between before and after going to the after party! The messy hair makes taeyong look so hot😩#LOEWESS24XTAEYONG https://t.co/63jqmILhMR

messy hair taeyong after party looks so fine oh my god messy hair taeyong after party looks so fine oh my god #LOEWESS24xTAEYONGhttps://t.co/T0DPFKUW1n

🍓🐇李。 @renjuncullen TAEYONG DEFINITELY DID A KEG STAND IN THE LOEWE AFTER PARTY TAEYONG DEFINITELY DID A KEG STAND IN THE LOEWE AFTER PARTY https://t.co/ElTH8I28HE

Further, a video taken by a fan of Taeyong leaving the after-party and making his way to his car revealed the idol looking quite different from how he appeared before the party. His hair had been pushed back, and, according to fans, the idol appeared to look tipsy.

While fans collectively talked about how effortlessly beautiful the group's leader looked even in his messy state, they also hilariously joked about how he slowly walked to his car, possibly still in a daze.

Fans understood, or rather assumed, that he had quite a fun time at the after-party, and they were happy to see Taeyong celebrating his time in Paris and his debut appearance as the luxury fashion label's global brand ambassador.

NCT's Taeyong makes his debut appearance at Loewe's Paris Fashion Show as the brand's global ambassador

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that NCT's Taeyong was named the global brand ambassador of the Spanish luxury fashion brand, Loewe. Soon after, fans were hit with yet another surprising development, the idol's presence at the brand's fashion show in Paris.

The NCT leader looked undoubtedly stunning in the fit put together by the brand, and he also made many acquaintances during his time at the event, including Troye Sivan, Pharrell Williams, Manu Rios, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Taeyong also garnered a lot of attention for his fashion style as well as his refreshing stance as an artist. His interview with WWD expands on both his schedule and interests as a soloist and as a member of NCT 127 and NCT, especially as their leader.

WWD @wwd Turns out getting five minutes with Taeyong takes almost an hour. Everyone wanted to get a photo with the K-pop star after Saturday’s Loewe show, where he made his first appearance as global brand ambassador. trib.al/Yyjebsf Turns out getting five minutes with Taeyong takes almost an hour. Everyone wanted to get a photo with the K-pop star after Saturday’s Loewe show, where he made his first appearance as global brand ambassador. trib.al/Yyjebsf

With much exciting content in the works, following his new achievement as Loewe's global brand ambassador, NCTzens are looking forward to see how his journey with the brand develops.

