Who is Bada Lee? All you need to know about the South Korean dancer and K-pop choreographer who was spotted hanging out with BTS' V at Noice event

Bada Lee is a famous dancer and choreographer in the K-pop industry. She has collaborated and worked with several significant K-pop groups and artists like EXO, NCT, BLACKPINK, etc. However, recently, she has caught the netizens' attention as she was seen hanging out with Goff and BTS' V, who was invited to the fashion brand Noice's popup store event.

The three seemed to share a good relationship since they were spotted effortlessly hanging out with each other and easily conversing with one another. Additionally, given that they were enthusiastically enjoying the event, fans of BTS' V naturally got curious about his companions.

While this interaction must have shed additional light on Bada Lee, she already had quite a huge fanbase and popularity before it.

Bada Lee has choreographed some popular songs, including aespa's Next Level and NCT's 90's Love

Bada Lee was born on September 22, 1995, and although the exact date when she became an active participant in the industry is still unknown, her career has been quite lengthy. She became a notable figure after her participation in the dance group CUPCAKES between the years 2015 and 2016, which was formed by Girin Jang, the CEO of Seouldance Studio.

She's currently housed at JustJerk Academy, a South Korean dance studio and crew that was put together by the famous dance team JustJerk from Street Man Fighter. Interestingly, she was also a former student of JustJerk's J HO.

While she continued to work with the dance crew, she also uploaded a lot of dance covers and her own choreographies through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Given her impressive skills and unmatched charisma, the dance soon rose to popularity, and she currently has a huge following on Instagram. It can confidently be stated that the dancer has a solid fanbase of her own. She worked as the backup dancer for several famous K-pop idols, like 2NE1's CL' BLACKPINK's Lisa, and the most famous one, EXO's Kai.

After her peak in popularity in the industry, she began creating choreographies and dance moves for K-pop soloists and groups' songs. Some of the songs she's choreographed include aespa's Next Level, NCT's 90's Love, WayV's Action Figure, The Boyz's Maverick, and more.

While continuing her profession on the sidelines, the dancer also recently participated in Mnet's Korean dance competition franchise called Street Woman Figter 2 for its third season. Among the several dance groups and crews that participated in the same, Bada Lee joined the show with her dance crew, BEBE, which she created in 2022 and also stands as the group's leader.

Given that the show is still ongoing, fans continue to be impressed by the dancer's remarkable and unarguably talented skill in dancing.

While Bada Lee works with artists from different South Korean agencies, she seems to share quite an intimate relationship with SM artists. She garnered much more attention as EXO Kai's backup dancer for his solo track, Vanilla, and the close friendship they share with each other. Additionally, she also boasts a tight relationship with SM artists like NCT, aespa, and more.

Just when fans thought they'd witnessed all her friendships with K-pop idols, her recent interaction with BTS' V at the Noice Popup Store naturally left many shocked and surprised.

Moreover, the two also released a TikTok video of them doing the Smoke Challenge with K-pop choreographer Goff. The song that was sung by Dynamic Duo and Lee Youngji recently garnered a lot of attention after BEBE covered the song for Street Woman Fighter 2's latest mission, and fans immediately fell in love with the choreography that Bada Lee created for the same.

As fans continue to cherish the friendship, they also hope for more interaction and content between the two to surface on the internet. Regardless, fans have been cheering for the dancer as she makes it through the rounds of Street Woman Fighter 2.