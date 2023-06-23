On June 23, Mnet revealed the eight all-female dance crews of Street Woman Fighter 2 that will compete against each other for the winning title. The battle ensued earlier today, offsetting the K-pop Death Match Mission round and opening voting lines through the Mnet Plus app for their public evaluation worldwide, at 12 pm KST till June 26 at 12 pm KST.

This preliminary round will head off with the teams: 1MILLION, TSUBAKILL, Wolf'Lo, DEEP N DAP, BEBE, MANNEQUEEN, JAM REPUBLIC, and LADYBOUNCE. The crews will battle as one team against another, with each competing duo being assigned music from one of the Big 4 companies.

Street Woman Fighter 2's sparring crews and recent updates regarding the new season

The crews 1MILLION and Wolf'Lo are to battle one another on YG artist tracks, whereas DEEP N DAP and LADYBOUNCE are up against each other on SM artist music. The teams TSUBAKILL and BEBE are to compete on JYP artist songs, while JAM REPUBLIC and MANNEQUEEN are to face-off, featuring HYBE artist music.

The second season includes dance crews from abroad like TSUBAKILL and JAM REPUBLIC. TSUBAKILL hails from Japan and is known to have worked with artists like Janet Jackson and Takuya Kimura, whereas JAM REPUBLIC is known for its professional history with JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and YG Entertainment, alongside working with artists like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

The following are the teams hailing from Korea: 1MILLION has designed choreographies for artists like Lee Hyo-ri, TWICE, MAMAMOO and more, whereas team DEEP N DAP is known for working with Red Velvet, Jessi, and MAMAMOO. Meanwhile, BEBE has worked with aespa, CL, Kai, and more. LADYBOUNCE is reputed as the longest-running female dance group in Korea alongside well-admired crews like MANNEQUEEN and Wolf'Lo (hip-hop).

Recent updates regarding Street Woman Fighter 2 and the show's history

Mnet's debut season of Street Woman Fighter (a.k.a SWF) was screened on August 24, 2021. It has, since then, evolved into a series focusing on bringing forth K-dance or street dance popular in the country through eight (so far) groups of women competing against each other. On June 22, Kang Daniel has been confirmed by Mnet to host the second season, Street Woman Fighter 2, after being an MC in the show for three consecutive years during, Street Woman Fighter (2021), Street Dance Girls Fighter (2021-2022), and Street Man Fighter (2022).

Moreover, the addition of MONSTA X's Shownu as a judge in the upcoming season has also been welcome news to fans of the show. Shownu is Monsta X's main dancer and his impeccable performing skills have gained him praise on national and international levels. He also judged Mnet's CAP-TEEN (2020-2021), a teen trainees reality survival show. The production will probably reveal more judges ahead of its release.

Mnet's Street Woman Fighter saw the team HolyBang emerge as the victor in its first season. The first airing saw BoA, NCT's Taeyong, and Black Beat's Hwang Sang-hoon as judges. Audiences saw Super Junior's Eunhyuk and 2PM's Wooyoung as the judges for the all-male version of the show, Street Man Fighter. The show also had a teen spin-off, titled Street Dance Girls Fighter.

Meanwhile, Street Woman Fighter 2's premiere is slated to release on August 22, 2023, KST.

