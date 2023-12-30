 "I'm a fan of Tae, and he's a fan of mine": American singer Umi dishes about her collaboration with BTS' V for track, wherever u r

On Saturday, December 30, following the release of BTS V's recent collaborative song with the American singer, Umi, wherever u r, she kickstarted an Instagram livestream to spend some time with her fans while also spilling a few details about the track.

She explained that the crossover was unexpected, and she was urged by her mother to slide to the idol's DMs after he played one of her songs during his Weverse livestream. To her surprise, the idol responded to her texts, and a collaboration naturally resulted in the same.

However, she wasn't aware of his military enlistment until it was reported through the media, and given that the two were still working on the song, she started to develop second thoughts about its release. However, BTS' V affirmed that he was planning to get the track out on his birthday and entrusted Umi with the remaining properties of the collaboration.

The singer was touched by this and stated that she did the best she could with the finishing touches of the song. Additionally, she also dished about how the collaboration was purely a result of two artists appreciating each other's music.

"I'm a fan of Tae, and he's a fan of mine."

American singer Umi reveals the coming about of her recent collaboration with BTS' V in her recent Instagram livestream

Following the announcement of BTS' V's collaboration with the American singer, Umi, fans were thrilled about the same since many felt that the two artists shared similar musical qualities and interests. Therefore, when the much-awaited track, wherever u r, was rolled on the idol's birthday, fans rushed in to give it a listen, and they were naturally impressed by the song.

Given that the idol is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment, fans couldn't hear much about the track from his side. However, the collaborator, Umi, kickstarted an Instagram livestream to answer fans' burning questions. During the livestream, the singer mentioned their interaction began with her gratitude towards BTS V, who often played her songs during Weverse livestreams.

Since she felt that the idol seemed to like her songs, she texted her gratitude through Instagram DMs after much encouragement from her mother. Luckily, this spark of conversation created a route for the two to create a collaborative song, wherever u r. During the livestream, she also added that she learned about the idol's military enlistment exactly when fans came to know about it.

However, their unfinished collaboration left her confused about whether or not the song would be released. However, BTS' V seemed to have wanted the collaboration to be released on his birthday and entrusted Umi with the song so it could reach the fans on time. The singer expressed her gratitude for the same.

Regardless, she also added that if they were able to collaborate again, she would love to meet him in person and discuss the song's creation face-to-face.

She also concluded by adding that the collaboration purely grew out of the two artists' interest in each other's music. She shared that they were both fans of each other and that no other major factors, such as company, labels, etc., played a role in it.

"I'm a fan of Tae, he's a fan of mine, that's how this song started, and it's really organic. There's no label, no company, nothing in the creation of it. It's just two people appreciating each other's music."

On the other hand, Umi is an American singer-songwriter who's based in Seattle, Washington. However, she's also fluent in Japanese since her grandmother is Japanese, and she learned much about song composition from her grandmother. Naturally, she has also rolled out a few Japanese songs.

Following the release of wherever u r, fans couldn't stop talking about how well BTS V and Umi's voices complement each other, and they've been in awe of the comfort-shaped track that landed on the internet.