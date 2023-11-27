"We are working on the hottest song": American singer Umi confirms collab with BTS' V on her Instagram live

BTS' V is definitely collaborating with American singer Umi, and the confirmation was made by the Remember Me singer on her Instagram live. On November 27, Umi hosted an Instagram live in what looked like a recording studio, where she answered fan questions.

An unnamed ARMY from the Philippines asked her to confirm the collaboration rumors with the Bangtan singer; she stated, "It's me and V, we're working on the next hottest song. But it really is!" while tying her hair and smiling in affirmation.

For those unversed, Tierra Umi Wilson, better known as just Umi, is an American singer and songwriter born to an African-American father and a Japanese mother. Her 2018 song, Remember Me, boasts over 140 million streams on Spotify. So far, she has released one studio album, five mini-albums, and 18 singles.

BTS' V's fans react to Umi's confirmation of their "hottest collaboration"

ARMYs are aware of the fact that BTS' V is an avid listener and enjoys both Korean and international music. He often shares his playlist with fans via Weverse livestreams, and one of the artists he has wholeheartedly recommended to ARMYs is the American singer-songwriter Umi.

On November 21, V took to Instagram to interact with ARMYs. He shared a video of him recording what seemed like a peppy and groovy song and nonchalantly revealed that he was sharing a spoiler just for fans.

On November 23, two days after his Instagram story, American singer-songwriter Umi reacted to one of BTS' V's fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing his spoiler recording video. She commented, "loading," accompanied by two shy emojis.

Now, four days after the cryptic comment made by Umi, the Lullaby singer has confirmed her collaboration with V, and based on her comment, ARMYs are gung-ho about the outcome of the collaboration and cannot wait to hear the song.

ARMYs are hoping BTS' V and Umi make an R&B or Rhythm & Blues style song, a genre both the artists are fans of and excel at. The 28-year-old BTS singer's debut solo album, Layover, was an R&B-themed album. Umi grew up listening to R&B and soul music. In a past interview with Vogue, Umi described her style of music as "lo-fi, alternative, laid back, R&Bstyle."

Notably, BTS' V flew to London this morning, and now with Umi's confirmation, fans are wondering if it is related to their new song. Perhaps they are recording it in London together or shooting a music video. Fans can expect clarity on the subject in due course.

V's agency confirms he will be enlisting in the military soon

On November 22, BTS' V's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, confirmed that the remaining Bangtan members—RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and the Sweet Night singer—have initiated their military enlistment process, which means they will be called to enlist in the military soon.

Since then, the members have been busy, packing in as much work as they can before they are called to serve their country. BTS' V has been battling a terrible flu and fever, filmed an episode for Running Man with actor Yoo Seung-ho, has been working on his impending projects, and also took a winter vacation with his Wooga Squad friends.

On November 26, V scared fans by sharing a snap of chunks of his hair strewn across the floor. ARMYs assumed he has shaved off his head to enlist in the military. However, on the same day, BTS' V hosted a surprise Weverse live wherein he revealed that he had not shaved off his hair and just trimmed it.

ARMYs are hoping to get a new song or album from the singer before he enlists in the military. More details will be unveiled soon.