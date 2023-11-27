"Love seeing him just being himself": Fans react to BTS' Taehyung dancing his way to the departure hall as he flies to London for a filming schedule

On November 27, 2023, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, was spotted departing from Seoul's Incheon airport for an overseas schedule in London. The singer-songwriter of the album Layover had previously hinted about working on new tracks. However, in his latest public appearance, fans admired how the Love Me Again singer was "just being himself," as he did a little dance the moment he saw his fans waiting for him at the Incheon airport.

Earlier, on November 9, BTS' V offered a preview of an alleged song recording footage on his Instagram stories, which prompted his fans to speculate about an upcoming project. The Love Me Again singer was spotted in a recording facility taping something while sporting a colorful set of spectacles and a casual white t-shirt and pants.

"He kept waving until the last moment": ARMYs were moved to see BTS' Taehyung skipping through the airport

The Layover album singer-songwriter was seen cheerfully hopping in the airport as he saw his fans. Donning a long black coat from Fear of God and a black backpack from CELINE, the BTS stunner completed the ensemble with a pair of neon blue sneakers and a peach-colored headset from Beats. His face was covered with a black knitted muffler.

Earlier on November 26, the Rainy Days singer-songwriter almost sent his fandom into shock as he uploaded an image of shaved hair lying on the floor on his Instagram story. Fans panicked as they speculated the singer had shaved his head as his military enlistment was right around the corner. Later that day in the evening, BTS' V came online on Weverse, and fans were relieved to be proven wrong.

Meanwhile, on November 27, as the singer and songwriter was leaving for his overseas filming schedule, ARMYs cheered for him, in response to which, he hopped and did a little dance to express his joy. His fans, aka ARMYs, applauded the star as "he kept waving until the last moment" before he entered the departure hall.

Furthermore, the BTS ARMY wished Taehyung a safe flight and urged him to be careful. In the last few weeks, the BTS star and the artist behind the popular songs Slow Dancing and For Us was apparently stalked and also received death threats. On November 15, an X user, @noonakim27, tweeted that the artist is racist and that she despises him to her core, along with an intent to harm and "kill" the celebrity.

She added that she planned to wait to assault Taehyung after trailing him to his residence. Prior to this, on October 26, 2023, a woman in her late thirties was apparently spotted lurking outside the residence of BTS member V. The attacker tried to give the musician a marriage application as his car drove into the parking area and trailed him into the residential elevator.

After the unsettling incident with the lady harassing Taehyung at his residential building, the K-pop star was reportedly still subjected to more death threats on social media. This had concerned his fans, who urged HYBE to protect Taehyung.

Ahead of his mandatory military enlistment, BTS' Kim Taehyung has been preparing a lot of content for his fans to watch. ARMYs already speculate an upcoming song release along with that, as the star would be appearing on the South Korean variety show, Running Man alongside actor Yoo Seung-ho. The episode will be aired on December 3, 2023.