"HYBE PROTECT TAEHYUNG": Fans raise concern about BTS V's safety after he receives death threats on Twitter

Kim Taehyung, of BTS fame, is widely renowned for his kindness and humble beginnings in the small town of Daegu. Unfortunately, he isn't a stranger to receiving threats. The singer, who rose to fame alongside his members and is hailed for his enticing baritones, was forced to face a harsh reality on November 15, 2023, as an X account, @noonakim27, threatened to kill the star.

The particular account tweeted that the singer is racist and she hates him to her core. Additionally, she mentioned stalking the BTS idol to his house and waiting to attack him. The X user, @noonakim27, wrote,

"Taehyung is a racist. I hate him so much and that's why I'm going to kill him. I'm in front of his house. But it seems like there are more people with him at the moment. So I'll wait for him to be alone before attacking him."

Immediately, there was an uproar in the BTS fandom as fans were hysteric regarding the safety of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. They quickly urged HYBE to keep the singer safe and trended "PROTECT TAEHYUNG" on X.

Following the disturbing event in which a 30-year-old woman stalked BTS member Kim Taehyung at his place of residence, the celebrity continues to encounter death threats on social media. The singer, commonly referred to by his stage name V, has frequently been the focus of both lone admirers and "antis" (haters).

"Protect V from psychopaths": Fans urge HYBE to take action against hate crimes towards Taehyung

BTS ARMY, or the fan community, is distraught about seeing its members harassed in addition to receiving death threats on X (formerly Twitter). This unfortunate incident occurred less than 20 days after another woman stalked BTS member V.

A lady in her late thirties was prowling in front of BTS member V's house on October 26, 2023. The assaulter followed the singer into the residential elevator as his car pulled into the parking lot and attempted to hand him a marriage application.

As soon as security came, the female assaulter made a run for it. The stalker's name appeared on the marriage certificate she had tried to hand over to Taehyung, which led to her identification. Police later arrested her, and she is currently under investigation. Police further suspect that she may have been a party to a prior stalking case as well, as reported by News18.

Following that incident, the death threats received on November 15 further fanned the rage and concern in the BTS fandom. Fans of the Love Me Again singer have been compelling BigHit Music and HYBE Corporation, BTS' agency, to take stringent steps to guarantee the idol's safety in response.

They have also urged other K-pop fandoms to get together in opposition to hate crimes of this kind.

A fan account of BTS V, @taeguide, tweeted and urged fellow ARMYs to fill out a Google Form and mail BigHit Music and HYBE to compel the company to take strict actions against such hate crimes. Other fans voiced similar concerns and panicked over the BTS idol's safety and privacy.

In an official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC further asserted that it would not condone any actions that jeopardize the safety or privacy of its musicians. A lawsuit against an internet troll who had been disseminating hate speech and derogatory remarks about V was also filed earlier this month in October 2023, by HYBE LABELS.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS achieved a historic feat as he became the first K-pop soloist to have his debut solo album, LAYOVER, chart for the longest period of time on France's SNEP Official Top Albums chart. This is the first time in the history of SNEP to witness a K-pop soloist achieve this milestone.