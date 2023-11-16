What happened to BTS' V? GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG trends in wake of K-Pop star's worrying Weverse post

On November 16, 2023, Get Well Soon Taehyung started trending on X (formerly Twitter) after BTS' V advised a fan on Weverse not to catch a cold while working and mentioned that he has been recovering from it recently.

V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, was recently spotted on a night out with his Wooga Squad friends, including Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and others. They reportedly watched the action and crime film Believer. During the event, he wore warm clothes, including a long trench coat, and covered half his mouth with a scarf.

As BTS' V revealed his recent health condition, fans are concerned about how well he is doing and whether he is recovering. They took to social media to showcase their support for the idol and started trending the hashtag GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG.

"Be safe and get well soon": Fans want BTS' V to recover soon

When Kim Tae-hyung came online on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, he replied to a fan's comment where they mentioned being so tired that they needed to rest.

In response, BTS' V advised them to be careful not to catch a cold as he himself was recovering after almost experiencing a life-threatening situation. The conversation was translated by X user @DailylofV.

Fan: I'm so tired today that I need to take a rest

BTS' V: Be careful not to catch a cold, I'm recovering after almost dying...(Taehyung caught a cold)

The way the Love Me Again singer asked the fan not to catch a cold made fans elated as they know how much he cares about them. They were more concerned about how unwell the singer was, given his mention of almost experiencing something so severe. They want him to be more careful and recover quickly.

Here's how fans are reacting to the singer's recent Weverse live, where he revealed he is recovering from a cold:

The hashtag GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG started trending on the social media platform X worldwide with over 30k tweets. Fans continue to shower well-wishes for the idol's quick recovery. Many fans are also sharing his past good deeds, highlighting how he has helped others in precarious situations.

Needless to say, fans care a lot about BTS' V and want him to recover soon.

In other news, the Love Me Again singer sent a congratulatory message to his close friend Choi Woo-shik during his fan meeting Pinky Promise tour. He also posed a question about Seojin at the event, eliciting laughter among fans.

In December, Kim Tae-hyung was crowned as the First Artist Born on Idol Plus.