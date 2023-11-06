"He will win both award": Fans celebrate as Kim Tae-hyung earns two nominations at 2024 Korea First Brand Awards

On November 6, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung earned two nominations at the prestigious Korean First Brand Awards 2023 in categories that include one of the most anticipated Male Solo Singer and the Male Entertainer who is expected to lead the industry in 2024.

The Korean First Brand Awards is one of the most highly recognized, largest, and credible awards in South Korea, and it bestows awards upon various entertainers in the South Korean Entertainment industry.

The winners are selected through consumer surveys and consultations with experts to choose the most captivating brands and artists that consumers would like to see in the coming year and who can justify their roles in the years ahead.

The Love Me Again singer has secured two nominations at the Korean First Brand Awards, resulting in fans rejoicing and celebrating on social media. One user even confidently stated that he would take home both awards.

"Let's win this": Fans are energetic and determined to vote for Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung has recently released his debut album Layover and has participated in the Korean variety show Jinny's Kitchen, showcasing his versatility as an actor, singer, and entertainer.

He has embodied his soulful vocals in his smash hit songs Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, For Us, Blue, and others, which have charted on several music charts, including Billboard. Due to his influence, Jinny's Kitchen also topped the brand reputation rankings and secured the No. 1 position for two consecutive weeks back in May 2023.

Since Kim Tae-hyung has been nominated for the aforementioned categories, fans are proud of him and are determined to vote for him. They're of the opinion that Kim Tae-hyung deserves to win due to the sheer hard work and talent that he has put into his work in the past months.

The media outlet Korean Posts English has disclosed the date for conducting a consumer survey and reported:

"The Korea Consumer Forum (CEO Jeon Jae-ho) announced on the 6th that it will conduct a national consumer survey from November 6 to November 19 to select the '2024 Korea First Brand Award.'"

The outlet further stated which sections are gearing up to participate in the aforementioned awards and stated:

"This domestic consumer survey will be conducted targeting over 3,000 brands in 16 industries, including ICT, health, service, food, fashion, and people and culture."

Juyeon, Kang Daniel, and EXO's D.O. have also been nominated in the Male Entertainer who are looking forward to leading 2024 category.

In the Male Solo Singer category, Kim Tae-hyung has been nominated alongside Lim Young-woong and Jaechan.

He recently held his first solo fanmeeting.