"DECEMBER MIRACLE V": Fans celebrate Kim Tae-hyung crowns as the First Artist Born In December on IdolPlus

On November 16, 2023, BTS Kim Tae-hyung was crowned as the First Artist Born in December on IdolPlus and won the polls conducted by the entertainment service application. Fans congratulated the idol for his first win on the platform.

IdolPlus is known for catering to K-pop communities and has many videos related to idols available on its platform. According to IFDESIGN,

"Idolplus is an entertainment service app providing high-quality K-pop videos and fostering a global fandom community culture. The service offers an artist subscription feature and recommends content based on the subscribed artists."

As soon as the fans learned about the Love Me Again singer's latest achievement, they celebrated it on social media.

"Happy seeing him win 1st prize": Fans are determined to make Kim Tae-hyung win all the upcoming awards

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung was born on December 30, 1995, he was nominated for the First Artist Born in December on the IdolPlus platform and fans needed to cast their votes in the polls conducted by them. The singer secured the first position with over 16,825 votes and occupied 51% of the votes in the polls.

Fans have been working hard to ensure the idol's top position since the nomination list was announced. IdolPlus will also display banners and LED advertisements related to the Love Me Again singer in Seoul and other selected areas. The dates and locations of these displays will be announced later.

Fans are over the moon and are pleased that they will witness LED advertisements related to the idol all over Seoul. Native fans are also excited to take pictures in front of them and are ecstatic about Kim Tae-hyung's first win of the December month even before it has arrived and are determined to celebrate his birthday month with much pomp and show.

They are also encouraging fellow fans to gear up and ensure Kim Tae-hyung wins more such awards in the future:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the same day, fans have also been trending GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG in response to the recent Weverse comment by the Love Me Again singer.

In one of the posts, a fan mentioned feeling exhausted, to which Kim Tae-hyung replied by advising them to be careful not to catch a cold as winter is approaching. He further stated that he has been recovering from a severe cold.

V was also spotted having a night out and watching a movie with his fellow Wooga Squad, including Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon.