"My two faves in one frame": Fans exhilarated as Running Man drops the teaser featuring BTS' Taehyung and actor Yoo Seung-ho

Running Man dropped the latest preview of their upcoming episode starring BTS' Taehyung aka V and South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho on November 26, 2023. The latest teaser has heightened the anticipation as it promises a fun and excitement-filled episode which will premiere on December 3 at 6.20 pm KST.

Previously, after seven years, BTS V made a spectacular return to SBS' renowned variety show, Running Man, on September 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the latest teaser quickly gained widespread attention on the internet. Fans couldn't hold their happiness in as they tweeted on X, "My two favs in one frame."

Expand Tweet

South Korea's SBS network carries the variety show, Running Man. Following its July 11, 2010, premiere, the program has grown to emerge as one of South Korea's most beloved and lasting variety shows. Furthermore, the show is renowned for its unique structure, humorous hurdles, and entertaining cast.

"It looks so much fun": Fans excited to see BTS Taehyung with Yoo Seung-ho in the fun-filled teaser of Running Show

Earlier on November 20, 2023, News1 reported that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter would appear for the second time on the popular South Korean variety show alongside the Memorist star. Following this, fans have waited for the official teaser of the highly anticipated episode ever since they heard it would showcase two huge superstars from the South Korean industry.

The teaser which was released on November 26, 2023, shows BTS' Taehyung looking regal in a three-piece suit alongside the stunning South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho, who is popular for his roles in Memorist (2020) and Moonshine (2021-2022). Both the stars could be seen looking sophisticated in suits as the Running Man cast was in their character attire and makeup.

Interestingly, during V's previous appearance on the show on September 8, permanent cast member HaHa proposed at the time that Yoo Seung-ho and V from BTS film an episode collectively for a special Tazza episode. For the unversed, the term "Tazza" in Korean denotes a high-roller or a professional gambler.

The latest teaser shows, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter hustling against everyone to grab a basket full of tokens, which sends his fans on a laughing spree as visible by the viral clip circulated on the internet. Fans tweeted on X and expressed their excitement as they wrote, "It looks so much fun" and "the ratings will be on the roof."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, on November 20, several fans expressed concern for BTS V's health as News1 reported that the Rainy Days singer-songwriter filmed continuously for six hours for the Running Man episode alongside actor Yoo Seung-ho. The BTS ARMY, who were aware of Taehyung's fever earlier urged the star to rest well once they learned that he immediately went to film right after recovering from the flu.

Several clips of Taehyung heading towards his car after the pack-up went viral online as fans hailed the BTS idol for his strong will and his unwavering professionalism.

In other news, Taehyung aka V of BTS had started his process for his military enlistment as confirmed by HYBE on November 22, 2023. Fans are speculating the Love Me Again singer-songwriter may enlist by December 2023 hence, his upcoming Running Man episode will be received by his fans with extreme fervor.