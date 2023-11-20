"Taehyung please rest well": Fans in awe as BTS' V films for Running Man for 6 hours after just recovering from flu & fever

On November 20, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung confirmed his appearance on SBS' Running Man. The Korean media outlet News1 reported that Taehyung will be guesting on SBS' popular variety show Running Man for a second time this year alongside actor Yoo Seung-ho.

In response to the news reports, an unnamed source from Running Man confirmed that BTS member V and actor Yoo Seung-ho filmed their episode today, which is set to be broadcast on December 3.

Multiple fan accounts of Taehyung shared blurry pictures of the 28-year-old BTS singer wrapping up his shoot and heading to the car. ARMYs lauded him for getting back to work and shooting for six hours, despite just recovering from flu and fever recently.

Notably, BTS member V's fans have requested him to rest well now that he has wrapped up the shoot and not exert himself too much as he has just recovered from flu and fever and should get ample rest. "Taehyung please rest well".

BTS' V filmed the Tazza episode of Running Man with Yoo Seung-ho today

Previously, BTS' V starred on the September 10 broadcast of his Running Man as part of Layover's promotions, marking his first-ever solo appearance on Running Man outside BTS' promotions and second variety show after Jinny's Kitchen. On the other hand, Yoo Seung-ho made an appearance on the October 8 broadcast of Running Man.

At the time, permanent cast member HaHa suggested BTS' V and Yoo Seung-ho shoot an episode together for a special Tazza episode. Notably, Tazza in Korean refers to a professional gambler or a gambler at the height of their powers.

Furthermore, it also refers to a popular Korean comic about the country's gambling subculture. Interestingly a lot of popular films and their sequels are also titled Tazza. This marks BTS' V's second time guesting on Running Man this year and his first time guesting with another Korean star, actor Yoo Seung-ho, with whom he will be guesting for the first time.

ARMYs were in awe of BTS' V's strength, tenacity, and perseverance as the Slow Dancing singer filmed for six hours straight, despite just recovering from a terrible flu and fever. Check out fan reactions below.

Interestingly, BTS' V's article on his and actor Yoo Seung-ho's joint appearance on Running Man trended on Naver’s Most Viewed section at number 2 with 63,000 views at the time of its release.

The Rainy Days singer missed out on his bandmate Jungkook's 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' for the same reason. However, fans are certain he sent his best wishes to his younger bandmate Jungkook.

BTS' V wanted to guest on Running Man with Jimin as revealed on VICNIC

On October 14, BTS' V hosted his first-ever fan meeting titled VICNIC at the Peace Amphitheatre at Kyunghee University. His bandmate and fellow 95-liner Jimin made a surprise appearance at the fan meeting, surprising ARMYs present there.

At one point, the For Us singer revealed he would guest on SBS' Running Man with Jimin before they enlist in the military this year. According to a translation provided by @KnjMyLife, he said:

"I will go to Running Man with Jiminie. So... together with Jiminie...before we have to go this year" as he referred to their impending military enlistment.

Since both VMIN (Jimin and Taehyung) did not make an appearance at Jungkook's solo concert, fans are wondering if Jimin had joined the Blue singer in his second appearance on Running Man as well.

For now, BTS' oldest members Jin, J-hope, and SUGA have enlisted in the military and the remaining members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are wrapping up their solo endeavours and the official decision regarding their military enlistment will be revealed in due course of time.

In other news, BTS member V and Yoo Seung-ho's Running Man broadcast will air on December 3 at 6.20 pm KST.