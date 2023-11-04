"MY TAEKOOK": Fans go wild as BTS V makes a surprise appearance in the latest Suchwita episode with Jungkook

BTS Jungkook appeared on BTS SUGA's talk show on YouTube, Suchwita: Time to Get Drunk with SUGA (슈취타), which aired today, on November 4, 2023. However, the part of the show that stunned the entire fandom, along with the BTS maknae and Min Yoongi, was the sudden appearance of Kim Taehyung a.k.a. V.

Fans went wild when BTS V showed up bare-faced and wearing house shorts paired with a casual t-shirt on Suchwita settings. He astounded the audience and Jungkook by walking in front of the camera while wearing Crocs. On top of that, before leaving, Taehyung went behind the camera and returned with a cake to celebrate the BTS maknae's birthday.

A fan, @tekookmoments, tweeted on X and wrote, "TAEHYUNG SURPRISED JUNGKOOK WITH A CAKE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY OH MY TAEKOOK."

During the talk show—where the Standing Next To You singer came to promote his latest solo album, GOLDEN—Jungkook spoke about the concept of his album, his Billboard success, and many more. Previously, BigHit Entertainment released a preview on October 31, 2023, for SUGA's Suchwita episode 21, which included Jungkook as the next guest.

"Yoongi gave taekook sneakers": Fans gush over the trio during the latest Suchwita episode with Jungkook

In addition, SUGA, a.k.a. Yoongi, gave each of the two younger members a pair of Le Mouton shoes while celebrating Jungkook's belated birthday. Yoongi said that since Taehyung unexpectedly decided to stop by, they ordered the sneakers via express delivery. Taehyung, meanwhile, grabbed the shoe box, thanked him, and walked out immediately, sending the fandom into a laughing riot.

Meanwhile, BTS V emphasized that he joined the sets straight after his gym sessions during episode 21 of the beloved YouTube talk show program on BANGTANTV. Additionally, he explained that he chose to stop by after learning about the episode's filming via their group chat.

Taehyung then asked his members if he should apply some makeup on his face since he would be joining them, to which the Standing Next To You singer replied,

"No hyung, you look pretty anyway."—Jungkook

To add some context, SUGA hosts interactive sessions of his entertaining chat program Suchwita: Time to Get Drunk with SUGA, where he invites celebrities and notable figures from various fields to participate. He is especially open to celebrities who want to use social media to promote their work.

This further made the fandom swoon over the dynamic duo of BTS and flood social media with tweets and retweets. The hashtag "Taekook" has over 118K retweets and posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans from around the world poured their love and expressed excitement regarding the latest episode of Suchwita. A fan and a fellow X user, @Emily2739159202, wrote on X, "Yoongi and audience thirdwheeling with these 2. we can wait until you’re done."

While other BTS ARMYs expressed similar emotions on seeing the BTS maknae and Taehyung together as they tweeted "so boyfriend behavior" and "Two boba ball roundies" on the social media platform.

More about the latest Suchwita episode and Jungkook's success with GOLDEN

Considering the Standing Next To You singer's previous visit to Suchwita in episode 15, which aired on July 29, 2023, fans had anticipated the program would be chaotic and fun. The idol had a karaoke session, sang That That with SUGA for the first time, and more in the episode from July 29.

Furthermore, in the latest episode 21 of Suchwita, the BTS maknae further played the title track—Standing Next To You—from his solo album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023. GOLDEN sent shockwaves through the global music industry as it swiftly secured eight out of ten slots on the Top 10 of the US iTunes Chart in less than three hours after its release, a first for iTunes.

The massive success that Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, has achieved within just 24 hours of its release is a testament to the artist's global dominance in the music world. The album broke multiple music chart records and sold over 2 million copies on Hanteo in less than six hours; needless to say, such a humongous victory calls for a celebration.

According to the chatter on X (formerly Twitter), BTS maknae hosted an album release party akin to what BTS J-Hope did for the release of Jack In The Box. Pictures from the GOLDEN album release party circulated on social media, with BTS maknae posing for photos with Jimin, Taehyung, and BTS V.

The BTS fan base went into an even greater meltdown. As a result, the hashtag "Taekook" trended even more.

In other news, Jungkook became the first Asian act and the first K-Pop artist to have the highest album launch in US iTunes history in less than an hour. The vocalist of the songs Please Don't Change (feat. Major Lazer) and Standing Next to You made history by becoming the first-ever Asian musician to claim the #1 place on the Apple Music streaming service.

The solo album GOLDEN by Jungkook became the No.1 album on the US iTunes list in just one hour and ten minutes after its release.