"BRING MY FAMILY BACK": Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook reveals his wish to go on a trip with group members during Spotify interview

BTS' Jungkook made a smashing debut as a Korean soloist by releasing his first solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. Following this, Spotify Korea aired its interview with the Standing Next to You singer for 'K-Pop ON!' on its official YouTube channel on the same day of the album release.

During the promotional interview for GOLDEN, Jungkook expresses his wish to go on a trip with all group members, leading his fandom into a meltdown.

"I want to go on a trip together again. It doesn't matter where. Any place would be okay if it's the 7 of us together. We've been separated for some time now, so it'd be nice to have a few days together," Jungkook said.

Expand Tweet

During the interview for 'K-Pop ON!' on Spotify, the Standing Next to You singer added that since the members have been apart for quite some time now, he would be happy to travel anywhere with them once they are all together.

It is important to highlight that three of the BTS members, Jin, J-hope, and SUGA, are actively serving their mandatory military service in the South Korean military. Furthermore, the remaining members of the group, Nam-joon, Jimin, Tae-hyung, and Jungkook, will announce their respective enlistment dates by the end of 2023.

Fans emotional as Jungkook expresses his desire to travel with his six members

Previously, on November 1, Spotify Korea released a preview for the upcoming promotional video of the BTS singer's solo album GOLDEN for 'K-Pop ON!,' which caused the singer's fans to go crazy. The teaser, "Jung Kook experiences a new first," was posted on Spotify Korea's official YouTube page on the same day.

While on a chat with Spotify, the singer was asked what he would like to do with his BTS members other than making music. It was during this question that the Please Don't Change singer responded by sharing his wish, which touched the hearts of his fans and made them gush at him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the Please Don't Change singer narrated a story from his trip with BTS V and his friends during the winter of 2022. Jungkook explained that he went snowboarding with V and his friends and listened to Ditto by NewJeans over 30 times on repeat. Apparently, BTS V left straight for home along with his friends after an exhausting day of snowboarding, while Jungkook decided to stay back.

He then went on to describe that even though BTS V, aka Tae-hyung, and the others left for home, he decided to stay back for one more day while listening to NewJeans' song on loop and staring out the window at the aurora borealis.

"I went snowboarding with Tae hyungie and his friends. He had so much fun snowboarding. I wanted to stay and snowboard the next morning, I thought everyone would do that but after snowboarding they all passed out in accommodation. That's when 'NewJeans, Ditto' came out. So we were listening to 'Ditto' and it was so nice, the song matched the ski resort vibes," Jungkook said.

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, the international entertainment industry was turned upside down by BTS Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023. Within three hours after its release, the eleven-track album became the first in iTunes history to grab 8 out of 10 ranks in the Top 10 of the US iTunes Chart.