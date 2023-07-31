After being mentioned on practically every episode of Suchwita since its inception, BTS' Jung Kook made his debut appearance on the show. Wearing a shimmery black T-shirt and a twinkle in his eye, the Seven singer sauntered in full of energy, determined to make his mark.

From admitting to only watching part of the Suchwita episodes to getting SUGA to sing PSY's That That with him, the vocalist enjoyed his time at the show.

The Agust D rapper voiced his exhausion when interviewing his dongsaeng, he also spoke about how much the golden maknae had grown since joining as a trainee at BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIG HIT Entertainment).

Performing That That with SUGA, talking about Jin, and other unmissable moments from BTS' Jung Kook on Suchwita Ep. 15

1) The maknae exercising constantly and making highballs as drinks

Seven No 1 Hot 100🔥 @Yasmina82034669 : I invited you because you wanted to, you said you had a good drink

: yes

: so, did you bring this?

: this is what I often drink

: Highball

: i love highballs

: Can you make them?

: I just make them to my

After talking about his fondness for highballs on Weverse live several times, Jung Kook brought it as his drink of choice to Suchwita. Made of whisky and carbonated water with ice and a lemon slice for garnishing, this cocktail has many variations around the world.

Even before he sipped on his highball, the Euphoria singer seemed to be in high spirits. He used the arms of his chair to do pushups. When questioned by a surprised SUGA, he replied that he was preventing muscle loss in his arms.

2) Minstradamus SUGA predicting that Seven would be number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090



Lol Minstradamus was that confident for pic.twitter.com/vBhmIhUyNJ twitter.com/cestlavie9090/… Yoongi : Ahh ok ok ok! I'm getting a feeling already! Hot 100 no.1, let's go! Jungkook ahh let's go! I can just tell from the 1st verse that it'll be no. 1 on Hot 100!Lol Minstradamus was that confident for #Jungkook_Seven & as expected Suchwita team included the ss as proof

Moving to talking about Seven after settling the food and drink discussion, SUGA confessed that he had not heard the single. Jung Kook promptly asked the production team to play it. Before he even heard the whole song, Yoon-gi, aka "Min"stradamus predicted Seven topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans then trended "What Yoongi wants Yoongi gets" on Twitter (now X) when they discovered this.

BTS' youngest even showed the point choreography of the song on Suchwita, essentially giving SUGA a private performance. Revealing his plans for the rest of the year, Jung Kook said that he planned to release another single soon after Seven before coming out with a mini-album in November 2023.

3) Exchanging notes on solo performances and talking about Jin

jk.97 @jeonIves i wondered how you did it

did what?

the Qatar World Cup

ohhh, Qatar

i was watching it live, dont you think the entire country was watching it?

prob...ably?? i wondered how you did itdid what?the Qatar World Cupohhh, Qatari was watching it live, dont you think the entire country was watching it?prob...ably?? pic.twitter.com/obXIPsI5st

SUGA spoke about his World Tour and how difficult it was to perform alone after he caught a cold. Making a clean segway into Jung Kook's 2022 World Cup solo performance of Dreamers, he asked the singer about his experience. He replied that he learned the dancer's choreography and made some changes in the performance, glad that he arrived early.

The duo also spoke about the differences between performing as a septet and by themselves, saying it was burdensome to command an audience alone. They naturally brought up Jin, who apparently told them that he missed performing on stage.

4) SUGA asking Jung Kook to show his abs for 10 million views

As he spoke about the importance of working out for performers, SUGA casually spoke about the younger singer's Calvin Klein photoshoot. Peeking down his top, the My Time singer admitted that he still had abs. Without missing a beat, the Daechwita singer asked him to show them, saying that he hoped the video would reach 10 million views.

Surprisingly, Jung Kook quickly lifted his top and gave a small peek at his very toned stomach. He then joked that the production team should dim the lights for a better effect, while SUGA asked if he wanted a touchup.

5) Jung Kook covering Daechwita and That That with SUGA in tow

Many months of teasing him with the choreography of That That led to Jung Kook finally performing the PSY song with SUGA on Suchwita. The duo sang together with the practiced ease of having been in BTS for ten years together.

The Begin singer also covered Agust D's Daechwita by changing the chorus to Suchwita, as he had done earlier in a livestream. He followed this up with a noraebang session that the production team released as a separate 15-minute video.

Jung Kook was so enthusiastic about singing multiple songs that SUGA finally got up, got his microphone removed, and asked the younger singer to go out to a karaoke room to sing. It marks the first time the host left before a guest, and it makes sense that it was BTS' youngest, whom he could never refuse anything.

The Seven singer recently won this week's Inkigayo, and his encore from the show went viral because of the enthusiastic singing of fans who turned up to watch him. Meanwhile, ARMYs are eagerly awaiting the release of his next single and single album later this year.

