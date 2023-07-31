All the 10+ songs BTS' Jung Kook sang in Suchwita's Noraebang segment

On July 29, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook guest appeared on SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita, for its fifteenth episode. Given that the idol recently made his solo debut with the single, Seven, the appearance was more or less to promote the new album. The episode was unarguably one of the best from Suchwita's run of episodes due to its several exciting aspects.

While fans always love it when BTS members come on to the show, Jung Kook's episode went a step ahead by bringing out the chaotic side of the usually calm and collected SUGA. As the golden maknae of the seven-piece K-pop group, Jung Kook comes with a lot of benefits, one of which seems to have been to add a whole aspect to SUGA's Suchwita, the Noraebang.

It's no secret that the idol is a huge fan of Karaoke. As fans might have witnessed in his live streams, Jung Kook has a full-fledged inbuilt Karaoke set in his house, which he surely uses regularly. Almost all live streams of the idol turn into hours-long broadcasts once he picks up the mic, proving his stance as a passionate performer.

This has been a tradition that Jung Kook's been carrying for years now. SUGA paid careful attention to the same and prepared a Karaoke bar for the idol during his guest appearance. Naturally, the idol didn't let the opportunity pass and rolled out an entire concert at the end of the Suchwita episode. SUGA joined Jung Kook for the first two songs before leaving for home, while Jung Kook, unbothered, continued to sing one song after the other.

With a side of drinks, meat, and snacks, the idol continued his concert, and the session ended up being so long that a whole episode was dedicated to his Noraebang antics. The idol sang a variety of songs during his solo session. SUGA's solo songs, sad Korean ballads, rap songs, and NewJeans' tracks, are some of the many songs he covered.

All songs that BTS' Jung Kook sang in the Noraebang session of his Suchwita episode: NewJeans' Ditto, Agust D's Daechwita, and more

1) Emergency Room by izi

2) Thorn by Buzz

3) LALALA by SG Wannabe

4) One Nation by Sniper Sound

5) HeeJae by Sung Si-kyung

6) Ditto by NewJeans

7) Friend by Ahn Jae-wook

8) Hello by HuhGak

9) Road To Me by Sung Si-kyung

10) That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) by PSY

11) Daechwita by Agust D

audrey ⁷₁₃ ♡🍡 @bbymochijimi

pic.twitter.com/TzUPVrEzbN jungkook keeps on singing karaoke and even sang daechwita and yoongi just told him to go to a karaoke I CANTJFNDK

The fifteenth episode of Suchwita unarguably stands as one of the most exciting and cheerful episodes of the drinking show so far. Fans have always enjoyed watching Jung Kook sing his heart out for hours, and his quality of not being able to stop singing and performing not only makes him adorable but also showcases his passion in many ways.

Given that it's been a while since fans got Karaoke content from the idol, they've been treasuring and cherishing the Noraebang segment from Suchwita, also due to the many iconic songs he covered. Fans also continued to talk about how adorable it was to witness, again, the bickering bond between Jung Kook and SUGA.

Not only did the idol make SUGA step out of his chair but also made him dance and sing two songs from the Karaoke list. Though SUGA asked, more than once, to wrap up the shoot, Jung Kook was fixated on singing more songs. There was even a moment when SUGA, all ready to go home, saw him still singing songs and told him to go to a Karaoke Bar instead.

Eventually, SUGA gave up and the idol had his spotlight for some hours after it. Fans absolutely loved to see that the two's relationship continued to increasingly interesting. As Jung Kook moves forward with his solo debut, fans hope for more content like this to fall through.