“Don't gatekeep it!” - Jung Kook possibly singing BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom in Suchwita has fans demanding an uncut version of the episode

On July 29, 2023, Suchwita released the much-awaited episode 15 featuring BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook. In the first few minutes, SUGA, the show’s host, mentioned that he had prepared a karaoke segment for the maknae. The introduction showed a glimpse of the karaoke machine, where hawk-eyed fans noticed BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom music video scene featuring Jisoo.

The short clip made fans believe that the 25-year-old singer would sing Pink Venom. However, neither the episode nor a separate 15-minute episode exclusively for the karaoke segment included the song. When ARMYs did not find his possible cover of Pink Venom, they demanded an uncut version of the Noraebang (Karaoke) clip.

ARMY and BLINKs believe that they were robbed of the opportunity to witness the BTS and BLACKPINK worlds collide on Suchwita, SUGA’s drinking talk show.

Episode 15, released on July 29, included a segment of Jung Kook singing songs on the karaoke machine prepared specially for him. He sang Sung Si-kyung’s The Road To Me, PSY’s That That, Agust D’s Daechwita, and several other songs.

Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that SUGA went home after the filming while Jung Kook stayed behind, playing songs on the karaoke machine. The agency released a separate 15-minute Noraebang Clip of the idol to treat fans to the youngest BTS members' covers.

However, as much as the ARMYs loved the inclusion of a separate karaoke video, they were disappointed that the final version did not include one particularly famous song.

Many fans believed that Jung Kook had also covered BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, as they saw a short glimpse of the music video on the karaoke machine during the episode’s introduction. That wasn’t the case when the agency released a separate clip of the singer enjoying karaoke for nearly 15 minutes.

ARMYs and BLINKs strongly believe that the youngest BTS member sang Pink Venom. They also believed that they were snubbed of the opportunity to see the Seven singer perform BLACKPINK’s hit song. Check out how fans reacted and demanded to see an uncut version of the Noraebang clip below:

BTS’ Jung Kook reveals mini album release in November on Suchwita

Suchwita episode 15 involved SUGA and Jung Kook talking about everything from the latter’s Golden Maknae nickname to their adorable bond that had grown deeper in the past decade.

The latter also talked about his preparations for his official solo debut track, Seven, and his historic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Dreamers.

Among other things, the Golden Maknae shared that he has several plans lined up. After Seven, he will be releasing another single and a mini album in November. This confirmation arrives after he asked fans to look forward to his album in a recent interview with Variety.