"He is the sweetest guy ever": BTS’ Jungkook jumps in ARMYs defence over terrible singing at SBS’ Inkigayo performance

BTS’ Jungkook took to Weverse to defend ARMYs against a viral post on the Korean forum site called The Qoo, which claimed that his fans sang poorly during the SEVEN singer’s Inkigayo performance. For those unversed, on July 30, the BTS maknae made his first appearance on a Korean stage, where he performed his latest hit single SEVEN and even won his third music show trophy as a solo artist.

The idol took to centre stage to perform SEVEN live for Korean fans, who joined him by singing along to the song. Although most ARMYs aren’t trained singers, they tried their best to sing along to the English lyrics.

However, several Korean netizens commented that ARMYs may need vocal training as they sound terrible. However, it later came to light that BTS’ Jungkook had come to fans’ defence. The Euphoria singer shared a bunch of impromptu selfies on Weverse with the caption:

“O…our ARMYs are good at singing!!!”

Lauding his efforts to cheer for ARMYs, a fan who goes by the username @stillwjungkook wrote:

“He is the sweetest guy ever.”

BTS’ Jungkook wins ARMYs hearts by defending them against claims of terrible singing at SBS’ Inkigayo

BTS’ Jungkook has always shared a warm and wonderful relationship with the group’s fandom, ARMYs. It comes as no surprise considering he debuted at the age of 15 and has witnessed the group’s support multiplying over the years. Recently, a post by an unnamed netizen went viral on the Korean forum site The Qoo, captioned:

“Is there someone who can remove ARMY from Jungkook's encore stage? I think it will be fine without them”

(Please Note: The English translation for The Qoo post is unavailable)

The unnamed netizen had humorously criticised ARMYs singing at his encore stage performance. In the encore performance, the 25-year-old BTS singer pointed the mic toward ARMYs to sing along with him. Some believe that the sing-along was off-tune and the lyrics were mispronounced.

The aforementioned post went viral among Korean netizens, who joked that for the first time in encore history, fans’ poor singing, versus that of the singer, has caused controversy among fans.

However, not only did BTS’ Jungkook jump to ARMYs defense, but he also consoled fans later on his Weverse live stream, assuring them that they did sing along well.

ARMYs are pleased to learn that the SEVEN hitmaker has defended them against online trolling and praised him for being a good idol.

Although Korean netizens criticised ARMYs for their terrible singing, many fans pointed out that since SEVEN is an English song, native Koreans might have struggled with the language. Nonetheless, it was heartwarming to see fans sing along to their best ability for the maknae's sake.

In fact, the Dreamers’ singer addressed the issue on his Weverse live stream and praised fans for their decent singing skills. He was particularly impressed with fans’ enthusiasm and energy and requested ARMYs to not pay heed to the funny trolling.

BTS’ Jungkook earns unanimous praise for his live vocals on SBS’ Inkigayo

BTS’ Jungkook, who is one of the most popular pop stars in the world, is one of the main vocalists of the group (the other being Jimin). The 25-year-old K-pop idol is also considered one of the best stable-live vocalists in the Korean entertainment industry.

For those unversed, stable live vocals refers to a singer being able to hold their vocals steady despite elaborate performances on stage. The Euphoria singer’s voice is reputed to be crystal clear, with his trademark honeyed vocals, despite his dancing and singing on stage.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the YouTube video of his stable live singing has already amassed 3.4 million views on YouTube and 270 K likes within 24 hours. It had previously garnered one million views within three hours, cementing the My You singer’s popularity among fans yet again.