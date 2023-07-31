"Desi boy in the making": Fans lose their minds after BTS' Jungkook reveals his love for Indian food in a recent Weverse live

BTS member Jungkook's Weverse live session of Sunday, July 30, especially came as a treat for Indian fans as the topic of Indian cuisine came up. When a fan inquired if he had ever tried Indian food, Jungkook's response was unexpected and heartwarming. He revealed that he had tried chicken makhani and naan before, expressing his genuine love for these dishes.

To the delight of his Indian fans, he even mentioned having tasted chicken biryani, which left them overjoyed. Many were particularly impressed by his use of the indigenous name of the dish, 'chicken makhani,' instead of the more commonly known English name, butter chicken.

Jungkook's thoughtful response endeared him even more to his Indian fanbase, making the live session even more special for them.

"So happy to know he tried it n liked it": Jungkook comments on his love for Indian food during his Weverse live, leaves Indian fans ecstatic

As always, BTS member Jungkook generously went live on Weverse late at night, despite a hectic and successful day for him. On July 30, he had already won the Inkigayo Music Bank award for his single Seven with the highest number of votes. Despite doing a live session earlier in the day, he came on live again at night to express his gratitude to fans and indulge in a chat.

During the live session, a heartwarming incident occurred that brought immense joy to his Indian fans. A random Indian fan commented, asking him if he had ever tried Indian food. To everyone's surprise, Jungkook noticed the comment and responded in the most unexpected way.

He was explaining how he ate the Naan dipping it on the curry, he said it was delicious and he's craving to eat it now 🥺 Someone asked Jungkook if he have ever tried Indian food. And he replied Chicken makhani (Butter Chicken) and Naan.He was explaining how he ate the Naan dipping it on the curry, he said it was delicious and he's craving to eat it now 🥺 pic.twitter.com/L4DGFwq8U7

He revealed that he had indeed tried Indian dishes like chicken makhani, aka butter chicken, and naan (a thick all-purpose flour bread). Jungkook even explained how to enjoy them together by dipping the naan into the makhani curry. He even playfully used his fingers to demonstrate the triangular shape of the naan.

The idol's genuine appreciation for these dishes and his willingness to engage with his fans made the moment truly special and memorable for his Indian fanbase.

"Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry." (via Weverse)

He even requested ARMYs to stop talking about food as the thought of chicken makhani and naan’s deliciousness was making him hungry.

"God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you!," he said. (via Weverse)

This incident totally made the Indian fans fall in love with him all over again. Many of his Indian fans passionately urged him to visit India so they could prepare those delightful delicacies and share a meal with him. Their reactions regarding it can be seen below:

This particular incident reminded the Indian fans how each member of BTS has done something related to India.

They included and reminisced how Jimin has watched the movie 3 Idiots, how Suga talks about and loves Bollywood, how RM uses the Nag Champa incense sticks, and how Jungkook has previosuly danced on the Telugu song Naatu Naatu. This instance proved to be a win-win situation for the Indian fans.