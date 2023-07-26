"WE STAY WINNING": Fans enthralled as BTS' Jungkook is set to perform his solo song Seven on SBS' Inkigayo

Jungkook's star power has been sweeping the world since the release of his digital single Seven, fascinating audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing performances on various stages across America. Now, the time has come for Jungkook to grace his home country's stage, as he is set to perform his single Seven on the SBS Inkigayo Music Bank.

The live telecast is scheduled for July 30, and fans are ecstatic to see their favorite K-pop artist performing live in Korea once again. They are also on their marks to vote for Jungkook and make him achieve his first win in Korea.

BTS' maknae to perform Seven on Inkigayo Music Bank on July 30, fans over the moon

SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System) officials on July 26 confirmed Jungkook's appearance on Inkigayo, making it an extra special moment for fans of both BTS and Jungkook.

This will mark Jungkook's first time performing his latest digital single Seven in South Korea as a solo artist, separate from his group BTS. The anticipation for this momentous occasion is high, and his home fans are eagerly waiting to witness Jungkook's breathtaking performance live.

Inkigayo, a renowned South Korean music television program that airs every Sunday on SBS, holds a special place in the hearts of K-pop enthusiasts. Since its debut in 1991, Inkigayo has been a long-standing platform for K-pop artists and groups to showcase their talent through electrifying live performances. It features the latest and most popular songs in the country, along with chart rankings, special stages, and artist interviews.

Thus, the news of Jungkook's Inkigayo performance came as a delightful surprise to fans, who promptly expressed their joy and appreciation for Jungkook's upcoming performance on the show through their Twitter accounts.

One exciting aspect of Jungkook's appearance on Inkigayo is the opportunity for fans to see him interact with TXT's Yeonjun, who is one of the show's MCs. Fans are eagerly awaiting the behind-the-scenes TikToks from the artists present on the show alongside Jungkook.

Along with Yeonjun, viewers are also excited about Jungkook meeting NCT's members as well. This exhilarating news has also led fans to hope for more music shows in Korea featuring the My You singer, following his Music Bank stint. The program also includes live voting, and BTS fans worldwide are gearing up to show their continuous support and cast their votes for their beloved idol.

Inkigayo will see a star-studded lineup this week

This week's Inkigayo will feature other contestants' songs, including Super Shy by Newjeans, ISTJ by NCT DREAM, Let's Say goodbye by PARC JAE JUNG, UNFORGIVEN by LE SSERAFIM, Spicy by Aespa, Cream Soda by EXO, and In bloom by ZEROBASEONE, alongside Jungkook’s Seven.

With the stage set for Jungkook to shine, the upcoming Inkigayo episode promises to be a memorable event for K-pop fans worldwide. The presence of artists like himself, the veterans of K-pop EXO, the new heart-stealing girl group NewJeans, and the NCT boys will surely make up for a star-studded event. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Jungkook's performance and celebrate the immense talent and artistry of the artist.