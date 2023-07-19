"Giving you every single award possible": Fans over the moon as NCT Dreams' ISTJ MV surpasses 30 million views on YouTube

NCT DREAM, the high-spirited sub-unit of NCT, has made a triumphant return to the music scene after a seven-month hiatus. Their latest album, ISTJ, has taken the world by storm, mesmerizing fans and music enthusiasts. Released on July 17 at 6 pm KST, the album's title track has quickly become a fan-favorite, amassing over 30 million views on YouTube. The track has also been trending worldwide on Twitter.

The album's title track, ISTJ, comes from the personality type, which stands for introverted, sensing, thinking, and judging. Interestingly, the song masterfully weaves together the distinct characteristics of both ISTJ and ENFP (extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and perception) personalities, showcasing the extraordinary teamwork that comes into play when their unique traits unite in the realm of music.

"The youngest and the fastest" - Fans praise NCT DREAM as ISTJ MV surpasses 30 million views on YouTube

In just two days since its release, the music video has exceeded a whopping 30 million views on YouTube. It also surpassed 2 million streams on MelOn on the day of its launch. The album also surpassed the highest first-day sales record of their senior group, EXO's recent album EXIST.

Comprising a total of 10 tracks, including the vibrant title track of the same name, the album beautifully portrays the multifaceted charm of NCT DREAM. From Broken Melodies, Yogurt Shake Skateboard, and Blue Wave, to Poison, SOS Pretzel (♡), Starry Night, and Like We Just Met, the album offers a diverse musical journey that captures the essence of NCT DREAM's artistry.

The title song's magnetic appeal lies in its hip-hop dance style and heartfelt and powerful lyrics. The members can be seen in vibrant, fluorescent, and modern outfits and the lightplay in the music video gives each member the opportunity to shine.

The ISTJ MV currently has 35 million views on YouTube and several fans took to social media to hail the idols for their glorious feat.

Imo | Fans of Chenle’s heartwarming vocal (9^o^)9 @sijeuniimo they definitely teach me to keep pursuing my dream and never give up cuz our effort must bring the great result one day. Thank you 7dream for… twitter.com/7dreamstreamin… “the 4th Best-Selling Artist in the History of Hanteo” the statement for the boy group who was called nugu group and had 10 fansthey definitely teach me to keep pursuing my dream and never give up cuz our effort must bring the great result one day. Thank you 7dream for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As part of their well-orchestrated promotional plans, NCT DREAM held a spectacular showcase in celebration of the album's release at the Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park on July 17 at 8 pm KST. The event was a global affair, streamed simultaneously on NCT DREAM's YouTube channel and NCT's TikTok channel, connecting fans from around the world.

Further demonstrating their fresh and unstoppable momentum, NCT DREAM is set to perform the title track on Mnet's M Countdown, which will be pre-recorded on July 19 at 10 pm KST and aired the following day.

Adding to the excitement, the album's photo cards feature two unique themes, each portraying the members as either an ISTJ or an ENFP, adding a personalized touch to fans' experience.

The group's return with their new album has undeniably entertained K-pop fans. Their global fanbase seems to be expanding and their innovative approach to music continues to set them apart as trailblazers in the industry.