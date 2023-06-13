"Saving summer again": Fans thrilled as NCT DREAM announces full-length comeback album ISTJ for July

NCT DREAM officially announced the release of its third full-length album ISTJ on June 13, 2023. The album is slated for release on July 17, 2023, at 6 pm KST. This makes the album the second comeback album from SM Entertainment after EXO's much-awaited release EXIST. NCT's album ISTJ is expected to communicate much of the group's essence, representing themes such as dreams and youth.

The group's EP was released in December 2023 and it was a winter-themed mini-album, Candy. Needless to say, after a break of six months, fans are excited to see the band come back with a new album.

Additionally, the name of the album is also something that has fans intrigued about its concept and all that the album has in store for them. As soon as fans found out about the album, they were excited about it and one fan even said that the band was "saving summer again."

Fans thrilled for NCT DREAM's third upcoming full-length album, ISTJ

The last full-length album that NCT DREAM released was on March 28, 2022. The album, Glitch Mode, was packed with 12 exciting songs that were very well received by K-pop fans. As the group continues to increase fans' expectations with every comeback, ISTJ naturally becomes an album that's quite looked forward to.

Prior to rolling out their upcoming album, the group has set in place a pre-release track, Broken Melodies. The track is expected to commemorate their comeback and hint at what the album aims to showcase. It is slated for release on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

ISTJ, the group's third full-length album is expected to have ten songs, including the pre-release track, Broken Melodies. The name of the album evidently alludes to a particular MBTI (Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator) type. Thus, fans are all the more curious about the album since no member of the group is an ISTJ (Introversion, Sensing, Thinking, Judgement).

구름 ☁️ @najaems423 HEAR ME OUT WHAT IF ISTJ IS NOT A MBTI CONCEPT BUT IT STANDS FOR NCTZEN



ISTJ = ㅇㅅㅌㅈ which could mean 엔시티즌 WHICH IS NCTZEN



NCT DREAM TELL ME IF IM CORRECT NOW HEAR ME OUT WHAT IF ISTJ IS NOT A MBTI CONCEPT BUT IT STANDS FOR NCTZENISTJ = ㅇㅅㅌㅈ which could mean 엔시티즌 WHICH IS NCTZEN NCT DREAM TELL ME IF IM CORRECT NOW

킨 @itsnotkinkin



But is there anyone who's ISTJ in our team?



Usually Dreamies would freeze or stunned when Chenle (or anyone else) give spoilers but they led the conversation so naturally that time??

230603 NCT DREAM insta liveBut is there anyone who's ISTJ in our team?Usually Dreamies would freeze or stunned when Chenle (or anyone else) give spoilers but they led the conversation so naturally that time?? 230603 NCT DREAM insta live 🐬 But is there anyone who's ISTJ in our team? Usually Dreamies would freeze or stunned when Chenle (or anyone else) give spoilers but they led the conversation so naturally that time??😭😭 https://t.co/w2CkLJBJik

yunjin's wife | hana ༊*·˚ met 5dream & wayv @7wwwinncity 🤚🏻🤚🏻 @NCTsmtown_DREAM SO ALL THIS TIME THEY ALWAYS ARGUED AND TALK ABOUT MBTI A LOTT DURING LIVE BCS ITS ACTUALLY THE BIGGEST SPOILER FOR THEIR ALBUM BUT WE ALL ALWAYS CATCH IT LATE AND KNEW AFTER THEY RELEASE DETAILS🤚🏻🤚🏻 @NCTsmtown_DREAM SO ALL THIS TIME THEY ALWAYS ARGUED AND TALK ABOUT MBTI A LOTT DURING LIVE BCS ITS ACTUALLY THE BIGGEST SPOILER FOR THEIR ALBUM BUT WE ALL ALWAYS CATCH IT LATE AND KNEW AFTER THEY RELEASE DETAILS😭😭🤚🏻🤚🏻

However, fans don't stop their theories there. They also allow possibilities that the album can extend the allusion to an MBTI type. Following the official comeback announcement, fans have been joining the dots where the members have previously spilled hints and spoilers about the album. Apart from their theories and speculations, fans are over the moon with the announcement and can hardly wait to witness what the album has in store for them.

In addition to their comeback, NCT DREAM also promises exciting content for its fans in other contexts. The group's The Dream Show 2 has been rolling out since September 2022. It is a world tour that is expected to cover three continents in its four parts including Asia, North America, and Europe.

With them having already wrapped the majority of their dates, the band has a few more stops in cities across Asia. Additionally, with NCT DREAM participating in yet another tour schedule with the entirety of NCT for NCT NATION, fans are overflowing with content and things to look forward to.

With just over a month left for the album, ISTJ's release, NCT DREAM's fans are more or less counting down the days to the same. The pre-release date and the pre-order are set for June 19, 2023, now fans are preparing to bag as many albums as they can to showcase their support for their favorite band's comeback.

