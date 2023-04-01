Watch: BTS’ Jimin gives eager ARMYs a veiled look at his seven-moon tattoo on M Countdown

BTS’ Jimin gave in to ARMYs by letting them see the seven-moon tattoo on his back during an appearance on M Countdown this Thursday, March 30.

The idol revealed that he got a crescent moon tattoo last year in September 2022 and that it was inspired by a fan art, which traced the Like Crazy singer’s back line with a moon phase. Fans have been eager to see him show off his entire tattoo, but the singer has hardly given them a proper look. The closest they came to it was in the concept photos of FACE.

busan baes 🥕🐾 @stopkookminpls JIMIN SHOWING HIS BACK MOON TATTOOS JIMIN SHOWING HIS BACK MOON TATTOOS 😭😭 https://t.co/E3yvoDmCV1

In his latest appearance on M Countdown, BTS’ Jimin wore one of his outfits from the Like Crazy music video -- a beaded denim jacket, a thin vest, and jeans. Before changing into his next outfit, he spoke to the ARMYs in the audience, who requested that the idol take his jacket off, but he refused to do so shyly.

In return, the Like Crazy singer mentioned that he’d give them a look at his back tattoo for a few seconds as he had to rush off the stage to change. Despite being shy, the BTS member did so and instantly, the audience erupted into cheers.

On March 30, BTS’ Jimin won his first trophy for his solo debut with Like Crazy on M Countdown. He performed the song and Set Me Free Pt.2 on the music show, complete with the outfits shown in their respective music videos.

JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses @PJM_vocal JIMIN teasing armys to take off his jacket to show them his moon tattooo JIMIN teasing armys to take off his jacket to show them his moon tattooo https://t.co/824EXwzbjI

Like any other stage, the BTS singer had some time to interact with the audience before and after the performance. Fans posted videos of him engaging with ARMYs which naturally had many people going wild. Since the group’s last promotion was in 2022 and this was BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut, the excitement was at an all-time high among fans.

Among the many things he talked about, the Like Crazy singer shared a sneak-peek of the moon tattoo on his back. While fans in the audience screamed their loudest, fans online commented things such as “a tease,” “Its a good day to be alive,” “he is insane,” and even multiple crying emojis.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the moon phase tattoo below:

JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses @PJM_vocal JIMIN showed his moon tattoo to the armys at the end , HE IS SO ENDEARING , he cares so much JIMIN showed his moon tattoo to the armys at the end , HE IS SO ENDEARING , he cares so much https://t.co/22QssxhxV0

Lachimolala @95Lachimbolala @PJM_vocal K-armys are the luckiest ones as always @PJM_vocal K-armys are the luckiest ones as always

BeYOUtifullyCreative @UtifullyBe @PJM_vocal He looks so happy, god I’m so happy for him!! He deserves all of this and so much more. @PJM_vocal He looks so happy, god I’m so happy for him!! He deserves all of this and so much more.

arthionline @arthionline @PJM_vocal There’s never a dull moment with this man, but I saw nothing…not enough Jimina @PJM_vocal There’s never a dull moment with this man, but I saw nothing…not enough Jimina

BTS’ Jimin also spoke with his fans and gave them some hilarious content to remember. He imitated several ARMYs’ expressions, making them chuckle.

Fans also asked him to hold a solo concert, and he mentioned that he barely has any songs to do so. ARMYs then retaliated, saying that they would be okay with just one song for two hours, which made the Like Crazy member laugh out loud. He then shared that he will work hard for the day when he can hold a concert.

로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow/busy) @lovemazejikook



A solo concert?

Hold on

How do you do that facial expression?

Looks really forlorn

🥺

I want to do a solo concert too but since I don't have that many songs...

So I'll work hard~

What is it? Two hours with 1 song?

+ Jimin @ M Countdown A solo concert?Hold onHow do you do that facial expression?Looks really forlornI want to do a solo concert too but since I don't have that many songs...So I'll work hard~What is it? Two hours with 1 song? Jimin @ M Countdown <SMFPT.2>🐥 A solo concert?🐥 Hold on 🐥 How do you do that facial expression?🐥 Looks really forlorn 🐥 🥺🐥 I want to do a solo concert too but since I don't have that many songs...🐥 So I'll work hard~🐥 What is it? Two hours with 1 song?+ https://t.co/bF3Ysm1a51

Meanwhile, co-members SUGA and j-hope visited Jimin on his music show appearances on March 31, leaving the ARMY fandom in a frenzy everywhere around the world.

