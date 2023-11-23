"Something is really coming I can feel it": BTS fans express excitement as Umi teases potential collab with Taehyung

BTS's Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, recently revealed that he might collaborate with singer Umi. ARMYs are excited by the cryptic hints dropped by the two artists on social media. On November 21, V took to Instagram to interact with ARMYs. He shared a video of him recording a fun and groovy song and unabashedly revealed that he was sharing a spoiler just for fans.

Two days after V's spoiler video of him recording a song, American singer-songwriter Umi reacted to one of Taehyung's fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing his spoiler recording video. Umi commented "loading" with two shy emoticons without revealing more information further.

Although Umi left it at the comment, this was enough to intrigue fans. ARMYs have noticed that she has liked multiple tweets about a possible collaboration with Taehyung.

Taehyung's fans have taken to X to share celebratory reactions to a possible collab with Umi

One day before BIG HIT MUSIC shocked ARMYs with the news that remaining BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have initiated their mandatory enlistment process, Taehyung surprise-dropped some cryptic hints regarding his upcoming music releases.

Taehyung answered some fan questions via his Instagram stories, some related to his upcoming projects. When asked about his recent whereabouts, the Sweet Night singer shared a video of him recording a fun and groovy song in the video. Additionally, he wrote that he doesn't care about giving spoilers and wants to share this update with fans.

Furthermore, he shared a never-seen-before photo of himself showcasing his flawless visuals in a black fur jacket without a shirt. The photo also showcased fake blood on his face, intriguing fans about what they can expect from Taehyung's upcoming song release.

Now, almost two days after V's Instagram update, fans have caught on to Umi's rather cryptic hint regarding a possible collaboration with Taehyung. Fans are convinced that Umi is collaborating with the Singularity crooner for the song he has been teasing fans.

Tierra Umi Wilson, better known as just Umi, is an American singer and songwriter born to an African-American father and a Japanese mother. Her 2018 song Remember Me boasts over 140 million streams on Spotify. So far, she has released one studio album, five mini-albums, and 18 singles.

She also reshared V’s story with the same caption on Instagram. Notably, the Christmas Tree singer is quite a fan of Umi’s music. He has shown his appreciation by sharing her music on his Instagram and even giving a shoutout to her covers of his originals.

ARMYs are happy to learn that the Slow Dancing crooner may collaborate with one of his favorite musicians, Umi, before enlisting in the military.

Taehyung will be enlisting in the military soon along with RM, Jimin, and Jungkook

On November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that the remaining BTS members, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, will be enlisting in the military anytime now. The members have begun their military enlistment process, which means they have canceled their extension and are now waiting for the official call to join the Army.

The Rainy Days singer has been working non-stop to wrap up his work commitments before enlisting in the military. Notably, V was forced to skip his bandmate Jungkook's solo concert 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' on November 20, as he was busy filming for his episode of Running Man with actor Yoo Seung-ho.

Additionally, in a new Instagram update, V revealed that he is still recovering from the flu, and fans hope he can share his new creation with them before leaving. Notably, BTS is looking to reconvene as a group in 2025.