"Let's go R&B Prince Kim Taehyung": BTS' V's fans react as Layover singer teases recording new music on his Instagram stories

On November 9, BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, teased a video of him seemingly recording a new song on his Instagram stories. BTS' V can be seen recording something in a studio while wearing a casual white t-shirt and trousers paired with colored glasses.

However, Taehyung replaced his voice with SZA's Good Days to avoid leaking any details about his new passion project, but fans are stoked about the possibility of him releasing new music soon.

The release date of the unreleased new project by BTS' V is unknown, but fans suspect that it will be out before the end of this year or next year.

Taehyung's Instagram stories have caused a frenzy among ARMYs online, hoping the singer will surprise them with new R&B songs. Notably, his debut album, Layover, also consists of R&B and jazz-themed songs, which are the singer's favorite musical genres as well.

BTS' V's fans guess what his new music release might be about via inquisitive fan reactions

BTS' V's Instagram story teasing an upcoming song, album, or collaboration has sent ARMYs into a frenzy as fans try to guess what his new music project is about. Fans have taken over X to make wild guesses about KTH2 or Kim Taehyung 2.

A section of the fans believes BTS' V might be recording a Christmas special song, as he previously released the track Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy) and the OST Christmas Tree from the drama Our Beloved Summer, featuring his Wooga Squad friends Choi Woo-sik and Kim Da-mi.

Since the Singularity singer has mentioned in several instances before that winter is his favorite season and Christmas is one of his favorite holidays, fans believe it doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea.

Additionally, fans also believe it might be a farewell gift for ARMYs by BTS' V, as he previously teased at his fan meeting VICNIC that he and Jimin would be enlisting in the military.

However, there is no further information available, but ARMYs are stoked about the possibility of a new music release by the Slow Dancing singer.

Furthermore, fans have noted that BTS' V is dancing and grooving, which could possibly mean that his upcoming release might be a peppy and cheerful song as opposed to the more subtle and nuanced Layover album consisting of R&B, pop, and jazz-themed tracks.

Taehyung's fans are aware that the 28-year-old BTS member celebrates his birthday on December 30, and fans believe releasing a new song on his birthday is the perfect gift for fans.

BTS' V became first K-pop soloist with seven consecutive weeks on Billboard 200

BTS member V released his debut solo album Layover on September 8, consisting of five unique and diverse tracks: Slow Dancing, For Us, Blue, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again, and a bonus track, Slow Dancing (piano version).

Two months after the release of Layover, the album is doing great on the Billboard 200 chart. The Inner Child singer has become the first K-pop soloist to chart his album on the Billboard 200 and spend seven consecutive weeks on the chart.

In the week ending November 4, Layover continued to chart, holding the 160th spot on the Billboard 200. The Sweet Night singer is the second K-pop soloist after his bandmate RM to chart his album on the Billboard 200, but the first to chart his album for seven weeks consecutively.

Furthermore, BTS member V marked his spot on Billboard's Artist 100 chart at the 83rd position, marking his ninth non-consecutive week on the chart as a solo artist.

More information regarding his future music releases and military enlistment plans will be unveiled at a later stage.