"King": Fans rejoice as BTS' V becomes 1st K-pop artist with all tracks of an album charting on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US for 2 weeks 

On September 27, 2023, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as BTS' V, became the first Korean soloist to have all tracks of an album charting on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart for two weeks. BTS V's latest solo debut album, Layover, has not only taken over the US charts but is also doing numbers on the Korean Charts.

Since Layover was released, it has broken and created many domestic and international music records, including charting on the Billboard 200 for the first time on September 18, 2023. Thus, fans of the K-pop idol have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement for BTS' V new achievement. In a tweet celebrating Taehyung, @Peachytaegukie commented on his accomplishments, calling him "King."

Fans are happy with BTS' V's record-breaking success

Since the release of his solo debut album, V has created several records. On September 22, 2023, BTS' V became the first solo artist to top the Hanteo Charts in three countries, China, Japan, and the USA. Earlier, he became the first solo artist to sell two million copies of his debut solo album Layover on Hanteo Charts.

Fans all across the globe are rejoicing as Kim Taehyung (V) has managed to achieve this incredible feat with his first solo album, Layover. Heartfelt congratulatory messages have been flooding in from around the globe to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

In brief, about the Layover takeover

BTS V's unique vocals and style have helped him gain widespread recognition. V has sold over two million copies on both Hanteo and Circle Charts. With the release of his solo album on September 8, BTS' V sold over two million copies alone, making him the first solo artist ever to achieve this feat.

For those unaware, Layover comprises five main tracks and an enticing bonus addition. The main tracks comprise Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue. Furthermore, an extra treat awaits listeners in the form of the Slow Dancing piano instrumental version.

BTS' V had a variety of promotional activities for his debut solo album, Layover. He gave his first live performance on Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again on Naver's new music show, NPOP. He made a guest appearance on the popular South Korean variety show Running Man, and on You Quiz on The Block, he shared that he shot Layover at fellow BTS member Jungkook's house.

Since the release of his debut solo album, Taehyung has been receiving love and appreciation around the world. The album is dedicated to his pet dog, Yeontan, making it V's first-ever collaboration with his dog.

On September 22, BTS' V announced on Melon that the Layover promotions were ending.