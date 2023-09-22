“I’m not ready for the drought yet”: BTS’ V’s fans react as the singer announces the end of Layover promotions on Melon

On September 22, BTS’ V penned a brief thank-you note for ARMYs and announced on Melon that he was gearing up for the end of Layover's promotions. For those unaware, the 28-year-old became the seventh and final member of the group to make his solo debut with his first-ever album Layover, which featured five unique and diverse tracks and a bonus track for ARMYs.

Now, almost a month after song releases, album releases, and promotions, BTS’ V has announced that Layover's promotions are coming to an end and that he is immensely grateful to ARMYs worldwide for showing love to his first-ever solo project.

"(Cant believe that) I’m already getting ready to finish up my promotional activities. Thank you for all the love (you showed) to my first solo album."

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the news, an ARMY who goes by the username @aquapatt1 wrote on X (formerly Twitter) "I'm not ready for the drought yet," enclosed between two crying emoticons.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V's fans express disheartenment as the singer announces the end of Layover promotions

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung aka V made the heartbreaking announcement on Melon that he will be ending Layover's promotions now, almost a month into the album release and promotions. The album consists of six unique and diverse tracks. These are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version).

However, unlike other Bangtan members who followed a more traditional promotional schedule of releasing concept photos, teasers, and eventually one or two music videos, BTS’ V took a different path. For instance, the Singularity singer announced that he would be releasing five music videos as opposed to one or two. Additionally, none of the songs had freestyle or impromptu choreography, unlike set K-pop dance pieces.

Furthermore, BTS’ V's promotional schedule has been a mixed bag of various activities, from surprise song releases to being the first K-pop idol to involve his pet dog, Yeontan, in Layover's marketing activities.

For ARMYs it's been an eventful two months with the Sweet Night singer, and they are disheartened that Layover's promotional activities are coming to an end.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V even expanded the promotions of Layover outside his home country, South Korea, by engaging in fun and interesting promotional activities in his neighboring country, Japan. One such marketing activity involved the Christmas Tree singer disguised as a teddy bear and wooing fans with his husky baritone and unparalleled star power.

The 28-year-old BTS member has restricted his promotional activities to Korea and Japan for now. However, international ARMYs are hopeful that V will partake in some interviews with the Western media before closing Layover's marketing activities.

BTS’ V's Layover ranks second on the Billboard 200 chart

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V's solo album Layover made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200 chart in second place. With this, he tied with his bandmates Jimin and SUGA for the highest ranking ever achieved on the chart by a Korean solo album. Previously, Jimin ranked second for his debut album FACE and SUGA for his album D-DAY.

Additionally, the Winter Bear singer ranked at number 3 on the Artist 100 and has tied with his bandmate SUGA in what marks his third overall week on the chart. Furthermore, his title track, Slow Dancing, debuted at No. 51 on the Hot 100 chart, his highest charting song after Christmas Tree and Love Me Again.

ARMYs are happy that Layover has done exceptionally well despite shipping delays, constant setbacks, and insufficient stock of albums.