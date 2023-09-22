"What an achievement!": Fans rejoice as BTS' V's Layover becomes the first album by a soloist to sell over 2M copies on Circle Album Charts

BTS' V debut solo album Layover has sold over 2 million copies on Circle Album Charts. With this, the 28-year-old idol has become the first Korean soloist to achieve this milestone. Currently, he is also the best-selling soloist of all time on Hanteo.

On September 8, BTS' V became the seventh and final member of the group to make his solo debut with the five-track album Layover. Since Layover was released, it has broken and created many domestic and international music records, including its charting on the Billboard 200 for the first time on September 18, 2023.

Fans of the K-pop idol have taken to X(formerly Twitter) to express their excitement on V's new achievement. In a tweet celebrating Taehyung, @useriscoming wrote on X, "What an achievement!"

"LAYOVER BEST SELLING ALBUM": Fans rejoiced with BTS' V Hanteo and Circle Charts record-breaking sales

Fans all across the globe are rejoicing as Kim Taehyung (V) has managed to achieve two incredible feats with his first solo album, Layover. Heartfelt congratulatory messages have been flooding in from around the globe to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Earlier, fans also complained about how BTS' V agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, was not promoting the singer's debut solo album, Layover enough. Fans alleged that despite all setbacks and delays, the Slow Dance singer has achieved his album success with his talent and unprecedented impact.

With this new achievement on Circle Charts, fans have shared their heartfelt message for the singer.

V has sold over two million copies on both Hanteo and Circle Charts. With the release of his solo album on September 8, BTS' V sold over 2 million copies alone, making him the first solo artist ever to achieve this feat.

V's unique vocals and style have helped him gain recognition. On Naver's new show NPOP, BTS' V showcased an enjoyable, free-style dance performance to the title track, Slow Dancing, belting out husky vocals with 70s-style romantic-soul music. Furthermore, V has received yet another recognition for his album's title track, Slow Dance.

The unstoppable achievements of BTS' V

For those who may not be familiar, Layover comprises five main tracks, along with an enticing bonus addition. The main tracks encompass Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue. Furthermore, an extra treat awaits listeners in the form of the Slow Dancing piano instrumental version.

On September 20, 2023, the track, Slow Dancing, achieved another feat on Show Champion, as it ranked #1. This marks his 3rd music show win for Slow Dancing and his 6th win overall. Furthermore, Slow Dancing also debuted at the first rank on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

Taehyung made his UK debut with the title track Slow Dancing, debuting at number 24 on its Official Singles Chart. V is only the third soloist after bandmates and fellow maknae line members Jimin and Jungkook to debut in the top 25 of the Official Singles Chart.

Since the release of his debut solo album, Taehyung has been receiving love and appreciation around the world. With these new achievements, fans expect more records to break and celebrate for the Layover singer.