“Sophistication at its finest”: Fans go gaga over BTS’ V’s recent airport look

On the morning of October 23, 2023, BTS' V or Kim Taehyung, was spotted at Incheon International Airport, ready to embark on a journey to Paris. His departure to Paris is always significant for fans because it's a well-known fact that V's trips to Paris are always in collaboration with the renowned fashion house, CELINE.

However, V's airport appearances have often been about more than just the purpose of his trip. They have also become a showcase of his fashion sense, leaving this particular occasion as no exception. Fans instantly deemed his airport look as one of his best ever, showering praise for his sense of style.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V gets spotted at the Incheon airport ahead of his upcoming Paris schedule

In recent days, BTS members have had hectic schedules, leading to frequent travel. While a few members, including RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, aren't currently serving in the military, they've been popping up at airports more often. V's departure to Paris was the latest in this series of appearances.

As he stepped out of his car at Incheon International Airport, his choice of attire instantly turned heads. He was dressed head to toe in CELINE, oozing a classy and elegant charm.

Expand Tweet

His ensemble featured a Mac Coat In Herringbone Tweed, Kurt Jeans In Charcoal Wash Denim, a Medium Besace Triomphe In Supple Natural Calfskin purse, and CELINE Jacno Zipped Boots In Calfskin. These high-end fashion pieces accentuated his distinct style.

What's always noteworthy about V's airport appearances is the effort he puts into curating eye-catching outfits. His fashion choices have become a statement, something fans eagerly anticipate. Not only was his outfit top-notch, but his demeanor was also charming. Fans noted his slight shyness as he made his way to his flight, further endearing him to his admirers.

Expand Tweet

V's interaction with a fan, who asked him to wave at the camera, showcased his genuinely friendly personality. Despite his global fame, he took his time to greet the fan, embodying the humility he has always donned.

A quirky detail that didn't go unnoticed by fans was V's choice of wired earphones. In an age where wireless earbuds are all the rage, V's preference for old-school wired earphones stood out. Some fans saw it as a nod to his professor-like vibe, while others playfully associated it with the supernatural drama Goblin. This subtle departure from the norm added a unique touch to his airport style.

Here is how fans reacted to his look:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One notable aspect that slightly concerned fans was V's minimal security detail. He was accompanied by just one bodyguard and manager, which is fewer than what is typical for global superstars like BTS members.

While it might have raised a few eyebrows, it's also a testament to his trust and connection with fans. They worry about his safety and well-being as they do for any close friend, a symbol of the unique bond between BTS and their ARMY.

As BTS continues to conquer the world, moments like these make the connection between the group and their fans even more special.