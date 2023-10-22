"SUCH A STAR": Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first Asian Soloist in history to chart three songs simultaneously in Spotify Global Top 10

The BTS member Jungkook dropped two singles in 2023 as a solo artist, which helped him achieve his most recent feat of becoming the first Asian solo artist to simultaneously chart three songs on the Spotify Global Chart. As of October 22, 2023, three songs by the singer—SEVEN, 3D, and TOO MUCH—are charting simultaneously in the Top 10 of the Spotify Global Chart, which is a first in the history of the music streaming platform.

Fans from across the world are praising the BTS maknae for creating a historic record. One ARMY, @homeisjungkook, commented on the same by saying,

This marks the first time in history that a Korean-born musician has attained such a significant milestone and also became the first Asian act in the world to do so. SEVEN has over 6,063,990 streams, while 3D has surpassed 4,484,149 streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, TOO MUCH, a single by The Kid LAROI, that featured Jungkook alongside Central Cee, has surpassed over 4,361,378 streams.

"MAIN POP BOY": ARMYs applaud Jungkook for achieving a historic milestone as a Korean soloist

The 26-year-old singer from BTS is well-known for his other solo tracks such as Still With You, Euphoria, and Stay Alive. However, SEVEN marked his debut single as a Korean solo artist. The track went on to create history, as it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.1 and reigned there for seven consecutive weeks.

SEVEN also won the MTV Video Music Awards' Song of Summer category on September 12, 2023. Additionally, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) made it to No.1 on the Billboard Global Excluding United States charts on October 9, 2023, as well as on the Billboard Global 200 Singles chart.

The latest release of TOO MUCH on October 20, 2023, featuring Jungkook, is the new addition to the list that contributed to his achievement in Spotify as the first Asian act. Thus, fans took to Twitter to express their delight and called him the "MAIN POP BOY," lauding his "insane" global influence and musical prowess.

SEVEN (feat. Latto) released on July 14, 2023, while 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) released on September 29, 2023, the day of the Korean festival, Chuseok. SEVEN and 3D are two pre-released singles from Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN, which reportedly comprises a total of eleven tracks.

The album is slated to be released on November 3, 2023, and has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify even before its release.

Meanwhile, the BTS maknae has changed the dates for the track reveal and album preview, according to the revised calendar. The release time of his debut album, however, is still November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST. The Euphoria singer will release GOLDEN "The Tracks Part 1" on October 26 at 12 am KST, followed by GOLDEN "The Tracks Part 2" on October 27 at 12 am KST.

This will be followed by GOLDEN's "Preview," which is scheduled for October 31 at 12 am KST. Fans are waiting on their toes for the singer to release the new tracks of his upcoming solo album GOLDEN, which will be the first official solo album of the BTS idol.